Animal shelters are at Code Red level as they sit over capacity for months waiting for people to adopt or foster.
Between the economy and COVID, local shelters such as the SPCA and the Angleton Animal Control Shelter are reaching maximum capacity or Code Red, although participating in monthly adoption events.
“Our maximum capacity is 138 dogs and 151 cats, split between here and the Mad Cattery. We have 382 animals, so we’re over capacity on both,” said SPCA Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty. “For our adoptable animals, once they’ve been spayed and neutered, we transfer some of the cats to the Mad Cattery.”
If they didn’t transfer animals then crates would be stacked up in the halls, and that’s not good for the animals. The SPCA has been at capacity for over a month, Hardesty said.
The Angleton animal control and shelter have sent out about two or three urgent requests for rescuers or adoptions in the last month due to being over capacity, said Shelter Manager Brenda Majors.
Organizations like Misfit Mutts, Three Little Pitties and Freedom Streets, among others, have come through and helped out when the shelter gets to that critical number, Majors said.
“We stay at capacity and have been for the last three months,” Majors said. “We need adoptions and rescues. The only way we could keep it low lately has been through our rescue partners. They have come in when we get to Code Red.”
After COVID, everybody has returned to work, so they haven’t had time for their animals. The shelter then saw more animals thrown out on the street and getting calls from surrenders who don’t want their animals or don’t have time for them anymore,” Majors said.
Hardesty agreed COVID played equal good and bad parts in the number spikes. Numbers went down several years ago, because so many people were at home, she said.
People had the time to adopt dogs and cats and were able to foster animals, Hardesty said.
“The other part of that is economy,’ Hardesty said. “We find so many people telling that they can’t afford to take care of their dogs. We have a meal program where we will supply them with food. But, sometimes they are just so desperate that they are done and end up dumping the dogs. We find them in the morning or animal control brings them.”
Angleton animal control and shelter has a capacity of 20 dogs and 35 cats, yet has had more than 70 at one time and has been over capacity for about three months, Majors said.
“We are a no-kill shelter, we have been for about five years or so,” Majors said. “We have a save rate right at 97 percent. Right now, we have 40 animals in the shelter.”
Although a new Angleton animal control shelter is in the works for down the line, Majors believes some remodeling for the current shelter needs to happen to keep it running until then, she said.
Being no-kill is a wonderful thing, Hardesty said. It’s now called save rate rather than no kill.
“On the opposite side is the kill shelters, which I don’t like to call it that. They’re not doing it to kill animals; it’s because they don’t have the means, resources or the ability to house them,” she said.
To combat the number of animals both Majors and Hardesty see in the shelters, both entities regularly attend adoption events at least once or twice a month or post on social media, they said.
Over the weekend, Majors said that four animals were adopted at an event, while Hardesty participated in clearing the shelter and plans to participate in the empty shelter event this upcoming weekend.
“We always post on our Facebook page and send emails to our subscribers,” Hardesty said. “We’ve been fortunate to be a part of adoption events. In August, we were a part of Clear the Shelters where we had reduced fees.”
SPCA reduced fees starting in July. It’s $25 for medium and large dogs. That’s their biggest need right now, Hardesty said.
Although they don’t see as many cats coming in, the SPCA had to put up extra dog crates and even double some dogs up for space, she said.
“Shelter life is so stressful,” she said. “It does them no good, and it’s all over the county. Twice to three times a month, we would send about 40 dogs to the Pacific Northwest, and their shelters are full.”
Hardesty believes that adoptions should increase in the coming months as the holiday season draws closer.
“I want to drive home to anyone that wants an animal or is thinking of getting an animal — get it neutered, vet it and take care of it,” Hardesty said. “We are at the point we can not take owner surrenders anymore. We are here for those desperate cases that need us.”
