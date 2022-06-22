FREEPORT — The City Council had a lengthy public hearing about an ordinance on commercial building inspections, with the crux of the discussion hinging on two things — the timeframe and circumstances that would trigger an inspection and whether local business owners had been given proper time to weigh in on the matter.
“I wanted to remind council that, in fact, we had touched on this ordinance last week and asked that there be an announcement so that we’d have a workshop that would invite all the businesses with commercial buildings so that we could do this correctly in a timely and most encompassing way that we’re not going to have a lot of backlash on, so I’m really surprised that this got fast tracked and put on the very next agenda,” Councilman Jeff Peña said during Monday’s meeting.
Rescheduling the agenda item had previously been discussed.
“And we said we were going to open up to a public hearing so I’m assuming that it was put on the agenda item on Friday,” Mayor Brooks Bass said. “As the elected leaders, we listen to our constituents and so forth. That’s what we’re here tonight for and that’s why we’re having this public hearing.”
City Manager Tim Kelty noted the new ordinance covers all commercial properties and that the number of inspections should not overwhelm inspectors as they’ve already been performing this function for years and only suspended them recently.
“This was on the agenda last time and we did bring it back to allow for public input,” Kelty said. “It’s a little bit different than the ordinance that we adopted recently and then rescinded because that one specifically addressed certain types of businesses.”
The discussion reiterated that commercial landowners were already subject to nearly all of the provisions of the ordinance, but the ordinance would allow better enforcement.
“The city attorney pointed out that we need to consider an ordinance similar to this to allow them to continue,” Kelty said. “You want to do this type of inspection if it’s out of compliance, but the fact is we don’t find out that it’s out of compliance without an inspection.”
Peña sought to represent business owners in the community who, he said, could be facing more scrutiny than necessary.
“The perception that we have from the residents who don’t want to report that they’re changing a toilet or anything else, and for that matter, commercial businesses who are reluctant to come to town — we have to lower the hurdles,” Peña said. “We want to make sure things are safe, but we don’t want to create any more obstacles.”
Bass responded he supports a welcoming business environment, but safety still his is top concern.
“I can’t get over the fire that we had down at the old, used-to-be a daycare. Thank God nobody was hurt. What was that, about five years ago?” Bass said. “It’s a concrete building and there were a whole bunch of folks living in there and doing different things, some commercial, some not. So I can’t put safety below anything else, but I also don’t see why they can’t go hand in hand.”
If adopted, the ordinance would require inspection if there is a change of building ownership or tenant, a change of business type or a continuation of previous use after an interruption of six months or more.
The ordinance is not necessarily needed, Peña argued, because most commercial buyers would be asking for inspections without a requirement in place.
When Bass pointed out a member of the public had already given a description of problems she’d had with a commercial property after signing a lease, he asked Peña if “is it buyer beware?”
“Well, yeah, actually, it is,” Peña said. While he supports the inspection after the six-month vacancy, most of the requirements constituted overreach on the part of the council, he said.
In the end, the ordinance was tabled until July 19 after Peña and Councilman Mario Muraira said they thought a more far-reaching campaign to speak to local businesses should be undertaken.
