Today
Industry Update: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Guest speakers Scott Van Wagener, Ascend Performance Materials; Sharon Hulgan, Dow Chemical Co.; Paul Spinks, Shintech; and Brian Bence, SI Group. Sold out; no walk-ins.. Email gabew@eda-bc.com, call 979-848-0560 or visit eda-bc.com.
School supply collection: Donations accepted through Thursday at TownPlace Suites, 1003 Highway 332, Clute, for Black & Gold Back To School Drive sponsored by HLMC Brazoria County Ghost Chapter. Distribution to needy families Saturday. Email christina.montes@marriott.com.
Snapology Architecture Mini Workshop: 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architect to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Craft Night: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Domino’s Dough Show: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Wednesday
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Crafts For Kids: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Thursday
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. $2 admission and $20 wristbands. Tilluride and Spazmatics in concert. Carnival, putt putt golf, food and craft vendors, petting zoo, doubles horseshoe tournament, karaoke show with Rockin Rick. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Water Balloon War: 2 p.m. at First Capitol Park, N. 13th St., West Columbia. Face off against the West Columbia Fire Department in a massive water balloon fight. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Water Balloon Challenge: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Ticketed event. For ages 12 to 18. Supplies limited.Call 979-415-2590.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Precinct 1 office, 1432 Highland Park, Clute. Contact Sonja Draper at 979-265-3953 or sonjad@brazoria-county.com.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7 p.m. at James Anderson American Legion Post 561, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Contact Robert Rab 979-864-5870 or crrab66@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Friday events include concerts by Elida Reyna and Duelo, doubles washer pitching tournament, barbecue cook-offs, food and craft vendors petting zoo, putt putt golf, and more. Admission 5 and younger free; ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older $5; all others $10. Carnival wristbands $25. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., at 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer & wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
