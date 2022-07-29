ANGLETON — The cost of silencing trains again as they pass through the city has topped $30,000 after Angleton City Council’s approval of another expenditure toward the effort.
Council members this week approved spending $8,000 to revise the Notice of Establishment for a quiet zone filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, which has been on file with the agency for 14 years, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
“This is a change they told us before of all the things we’ve done good enough to submit and now they’ve added this for more money and time,” he said. “They went back and looked at the 2008 notice for the quiet zone and said they found some errors and wanted us to resubmit.”
Before Tuesday’s new allocation, the city had spent about $33,000 since January to reinstate the quiet zone.
“The original NOE had some errors in it, so now they want us to go back and redo the NOE,” said John Peterson of HDR Engineering, the city’s contractor on the reinstatement process. “This will bring the total up to $33,000 to get the quiet zone reestablished.”
The city has been working since January to reestablish the quiet zone. That is when the Federal Railroad Administration told Union Pacific employees to begin to sound the horn as they pass after an unannounced inspection yielded a handful of compliance issues. The city was given a list of items from the federal agency to address, which included one of the signs on the railroad needing to be between 60 to 100 feet from the railroad tracks, and they were at 60 feet, Whittaker said.
Quiet zones being rescinded and upgrades demanded is something happening nationwide, Peterson said.
“They want to go back and look at every permit issued on quiet zones due to liability issues to make sure all of the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed,” Peterson said. “We have some information, and we believe we can do it. I think we comply; we’re just not permitted correctly.”
In other business, council approved a $24,000 change order increase for concrete construction on Ridgecrest Street and Robinhood Lane.
“Ridgecrest is under development right now, and concrete is getting paved with a storm sewer,” Whittaker said. “The price of concrete and construction cost went up, so they asked for an increase in the original bid amount.”
HTI Construction is doing the work as part of the Street Bond Project Package.
“HTI is moving along well and ahead on the paving with the whole lane in front of the school done by the end of next week and will be meeting the requirement for the water line replacement,” Peterson said. “One of the things HDI came and talked to us about was the cost on concrete they’re purchasing, and the price has gone up.”
Ridgecrest is one of the priority roads that is being repoured, Councilman Travis Townsend said. The existing road has been torn out and replaced with concrete, a process that will be repeated on Robinhood.
“Two streets are Ridgecrest and Robinhood Lane,” he said. “Ridgecrest has taken priority; it’s in front of an elementary. It’s one side of the road on the south side, so we’re getting that completed, and they should start breaking ground on Robinhood in late August.”
Council has also applied for the Hazard Mitigation Grant to fund a generator at the Angleton Recreation Center.
The $116,931 grant would require a 25 percent match from Angleton of $29,232, Whittaker said.
“We’ve been applying for this grant for about four or five years now, and to apply for it, they want to know the city has skin in the game and has committed funds for the match,” he said.
The city wants the generator as a backup in case of a hurricane, Townsend said.
“In case of a bad situation and citizens lose power or access to water, we have a place in the city where we have a generator,” he said.
Council also discussed $400 million worth of capital improvement projects they would like to address throughout the city.
“For water and wastewater, the council asked for prioritization of all the projects,” Whittaker said. “I bring that back to council for some of those projects the city desperately needs to fix — like the lift station and wastewater treatment plant. We’ve had 40 water lines break in the last 30 days.”
The list of major projects is periodically brought to the council’s attention for updated cost estimates so they can prioritize them. A lift station and wastewater treatment plant where all the sewage runs through top the list, Whittaker said.
“All this was a documented list of the many projects throughout the city long term,” Townsend said. “Everything from hopefully developing Henderson Road into a boulevard that goes from 35 to 288, but it is a costly project. This is just one of the 30 or 40 different other items.”
Although none of these projects are finalized, Townsend said the council is looking at several funding options that could make projects on the list happen.
