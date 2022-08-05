Several businesses in the area are prepared for this weekend’s annual tax-free weekend, which they hope will bring in more business than usual.
The annual tax holiday, which saves shoppers the 8.5 percent tack-on, started at midnight and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It applies to items costing up to $100 generally associated with back-to-school needs, such as footwear, clothes, backpacks and school supplies.
“I definitely expect there to be a lot of people,” Her Boutique in Angleton owner Meaghan Arceneaux said. “With everything going on in the economy right now, I know people don’t have a ton of money to be spending. But we definitely have our schedules full, and we’re expecting a good turnout.”
Her Boutique shows the tax holiday isn’t just for little ones. Shoppers of all ages receive the discount on eligible items.
“I think tax-free weekend is associated with young kids in school and things like that. We have some stuff for the younger girls, or the younger ladies, but a lot of our stuff is more business-oriented,” Arceneaux said. “So I really hope that it does bring some of those ladies out who are looking to redo their wardrobe and add a more sophisticated look, that we can definitely cater to them and that they can see that.”
Many clothing stores see a rise in business in the weeks leading up to schools reopening, and tax-free weekend fuels a surge as the tax savings combine with special sales many businesses offer in conjunction with the event.
“We’re always excited about this weekend and we like back to school,” said Elizabeth Dodds of Madelines in Angleton. “We do see a big uptick in sales for back-to-school shopping, so that and tax-free ramps up our sales.”
Stores not only expect to see more shoppers this weekend, but those who come in often will bring fuller baskets to the register, Dodds said.
“You’ll get those certain people that are coming in, and right now we have a ton of jeans that are 40 percent off,” she said. “So for tax-free, that might push people to want to buy more jeans for back to school.”
