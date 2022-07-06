CLUTE
Actors and actresses will come to the stage to portray the beloved characters of the timeless Disney fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast,” offering a family-friendly summer show starting Friday.
With almost 50 cast members and countless artists and crew coming together, they are working to do the childhood movie justice and add their own touch along the way.
“There’s so many people working on this it’s just incredible,” Director David Hill said.
The full-scale production includes about 40 crew members handling sound, lights and sets. It also has a full orchestra to incorporate, something not often part of a Brazosport Center Stages show.
“It’s just incredible the amount of work that goes into putting stuff like this on,” Hill said.
It’s a large production that is an all hands on deck operation to make sure the show runs smoothly, and with such a diverse age group within the cast — from ages 11 to 60 — it’s an interesting process.
“I gotta say I have been amazed with the level of commitment, responsibility, especially all these young people, because we have been hard at work on this for weeks now,” said Terri J. Martin who plays Mrs. Potts. “And there’s some complicated music, complicated choreography, complicated costumes, it’s been wonderful to watch the magic happen.”
Among the cast are quite a few familiar faces from past productions with Center Stages, but the theater is also welcoming newcomers to the lineup, each adding something new to the show.
“We always love seeing new people and new talent come because we always need new people. Because otherwise you’re just seeing the same people doing every single show,” said veteran actor Mason Rod, who plays the Beast. “It’s about showing the unique talents that our community has to offer, and I think that this show, and every show this season, is really doing a good job showing that.”
Many people attending the production will likely have already seen the movies and are already familiar with the tale, but seeing a performance live is a new experience, no matter how well-known the story.
“Seeing real people playing these roles brings out the liveliness to it I think, so instead of seeing just a digital on screen, you can see it in person with real people … and seeing it in person you get like a fuller experience into the show,” said Cullen Brooks, who plays Lumiere.
The two-week run of “Beauty and the Beast” presents various forms of art that exemplify what the Center for the Arts and Sciences represents, bringing to life the popular love story.
“It is a tour de force of all these different artists coming together to try to make something beautiful and magical,” Hill said. “It is a universal story of redemption that so many people understand.”
“Beauty and the Beast” runs Friday through July 17 in the Freeport LNG Theater, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and July 14-16, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 17. Tickets are $22 for adults and $16 for students and available at bcfas.org, by phone at 979-265-7661 or in person during regular business hours.
