LAKE JACKSON — Nature lovers can gain a new experience this holiday season with the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.
Hosting its annual auction starting today, the observatory offers an interesting twist, auctioning experiences instead of items.
“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We offer 43 experiences that people can bid on and there’s a wide variety to choose from,” Education and Outreach Manager Celeste Silling said. “The funds go toward pretty much everything that we do. It helps with our education work. We teach people about habitat conservation, and we teach people about ecology and biology of the birds and then it will also go towards our research that we do. We have eight ongoing research projects right now, so it’ll help us with that as well.”
The auction include a variety of experiences, including vacations and fishing trips. Those who’ve participated before will likely find similar experiences but also about 20 new ones to choose from. Even those not into birding or fishing could find something of interest, Shilling said.
“I’m really excited about the ultimate Belize experience, which is a trip to a resort in Belize,” Silling said. “Then we have a new one that is the behind-the-scenes look at the Attwater Prairie Chicken Project that’s going on in the Houston-NASA area, and then we have a bunch of birding trips, a bunch of photography trips, several guided fishing trips.
“Then some very kind of niche things. Like we have a raptor banding experience, where you actually get to see a researcher capture and then band raptors. We also have a hummingbird banding experience — a lot of good stuff.”
Although the experiences are for fun and enjoyment, the observatory hopes participants can walk away with new knowledge of the work the program does and also learn something themselves.
“They get to learn something, whether that’s going out with one of our biologists and learning all about the research that we do and seeing it firsthand, or going out on a birding trip with one of our board members or even with me,” GCBO Executive Director Martin Hagne said. “It gets them first-hand experience in the work that we do and what conservation does for nature, and I think that’s equally important as raising the funds almost.”
One of the most unique experiences up for auction is the behind-the-scenes tour of the Attwater Prairie Chicken Project at the NASA Johnson Space Center, to learn about the efforts behind saving the species from extinction.
“People will get to go behind the scenes at the rearing facility where they are bringing up Attwater Prairie chickens, which are endangered,” Hagne said. “They’re gonna get to go and visit that program behind the scenes where nobody else gets to go and see those baby Attwater Prairie chickens and then see some adult ones that are ready to be released. To me that is a really cool one for this year.”
The auction is solely online at www.gcbo.org from noon today through 11 p.m. Dec. 11. Anyone is welcome to participate in the auction. All auction items have a starting bid of at least $100.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.