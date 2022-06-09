Surfside Beach ‘Battle’ commences on HGTV
After filming in Surfside Beach in March, the second season of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach” began airing last weekend.
The show features designers Alison Victoria, Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak partnering with house flippers in a competition to try to increase the value of three identical beachfront properties, with the winner getting $50,000.
The houses, which were made by the same builder at the same time and stand side-by-side, are owned by the local Cane family.
The first episode, dubbed “Clash of the Kitchens,” aired Sunday night. The Surfside Beach community is excited to be featured on a national stage.
“We’re glad to see it did make the air and that it’s being shown,” Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “We’re all excited about watching it go through, because we had people out there, always interested in seeing it. Now they’re seeing the final product on TV.”
Surfside Beach definitely left an impression on the show’s creative staff, especially one of them.
“He was in the upper production staff. He actually fell in love with it down here and decided this is where he was going to propose to his girlfriend, and brought her down and proposed on the beach,” Bisso said.
She said yes.
More money allocated to Freeport Harbor project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated another $73.16 million toward its share of the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project. The money is part of its $165 million to expand the channel to allow larger ships to call at the port.
“The inclusion of the FHCIP in the 2022 Work Plan is another significant milestone to the construction of the channel deepening and partial widening,” Port Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said in a press release. “The partnership that the Port has with USACE, our industry partners and the community has been key to our progress.”
The federal government has put $117 million toward the $295 million construction cost. The port’s $130 million share is being funded by bonds approved by voters in 2018.
The Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project is on schedule to be completed by 2025, the release states.
Runoff turnout low
Early voting turnout for the Angleton City Council Positions 1 and 5 runoff elections hit about 3 percent, according to numbers from the Brazoria County Elections Office.
During the early voting period, 460 people voted in person and 94 cast mail-in ballots. During the May 7 election, there were 689 in-person votes and 105 mail-in ballots.
The races pit Eric Brown and Christiene Daniel for Position 1, while incumbent Mark Gongora is trying to fend off runner-up Blaine Smith to keep his seat in Position 5. The runoffs are necessary because of no candidate in either three-person race receiving more than 50 percent of the vote.
The final chance to vote will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County East Annex, 1524 E. Mulberry St.
