Past Brazoswood High School students who want their creative writing folders but might not be able to make it to the school before it’s torn down should contact creative writing teacher Meghan Jones, she said.
The folders were laid out for visitors to the school’s farewell open house May 14, and when graduates learned they were going to be destroyed along with the building if not picked up, many asked how they could get theirs. This especially was true of alumni who now live out of town.
“They should include their name/maiden name and a phone number I can contact them at,” Jones said. “They can also call the school and ask to be transferred to me. As for out-of-town folks, I am trying to look at my options.”
More than 300 youth entered fishing event
Port Freeport’s 22nd annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament, which took place May 14, hosted 301 competitors and collected more than 600 canned goods to donate to the Brazoria County Dream Center pantry.
Youth anglers presented 282 fish at the weigh-in, with the heaviest fish bringing prizes to children in two age groups.
In the Blue Fins category for ages 3 to 8, Nikolai Turner took first place, Roslin Thull finished second and Emilie Escobedo woundup with third.
In the Yellow Fins category, for children ages 9 to 14, Majen Shaw came out on top, with Reid Dusek ranking second and Damian Carrasco coming in third.
Clute pantry closer to having new home
In search of a new building, Hope for Tomorrow food pantry director Jude Roberson has found a potenial larger new home to better meet its needs.
“I had a walk-through yesterday,” Roberson said of a building on Highway 288-B in Clute. She is lining up supporters to make the deposit and rent payment to move forward, she said.
Roberson is moving the pantry from its home of 12 years at True Honor Baptist Church in Clute to better serve area residents and those in other areas affected by disasters, she said.
