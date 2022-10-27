ANGLETON — School officials are ready to get moving on bond projects if Angleton ISD voters pass a $196.25 million request on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Trustees approved hiring PBK Architects of Houston as the architect for Angleton ISD’s proposed building project and Prolego as the program manager during the Oct. 18 meeting. Having the contractors in place will allow the district to hit its proposed construction timelines.
“We are proactively engaging our architect and project management companies in anticipation of coming projects,” Board President Tommy Gains said.
Prolego would make sure any future construction the district has is represented, said Superintendent Phil Edwards.
The district wants to open bond-funded buildings within two years, which is how long they take to construct, he said. This is the reason for immediately jumping into the design phase, Edwards said.
The bond request includes a new elementary, a second junior high, safety and security enhancements and new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning.
Improvements to existing elementary and junior high campuses are also in the plan, along with demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities.
The purchase of Zero Eye Technology approved by the board last week is in addition to the proposed safety enhancements in the bond.
“Zero Eye will be another layer of protection for our schools,” Gains said. “We had quite a lot of discussion during the meeting to understand the technology, response times and expansion capabilities. It’s another commitment we’re making to ensure that our students and staff can have a safe learning environment.”
The system hooks up to the school’s camera system and provides early detection of possible weapons, Edwards said. If someone walks onto campus with something that looks like a weapon, it will notify people of that happening, he said.
Trustees also adopted a state-approved human sexuality curriculum. A new law requires board approval if the district is going to teach part of human sexuality in the school year, Edwards said.
It will speak to things like how to avoid getting STDs and how to get prenatal care if you’re pregnant, Edwards said.
Parents have to opt-in for their children to go through this curriculum.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
