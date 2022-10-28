ANGLETON — Almost $75,000 of additional expenditures was approved to Cobb, Fendley and Associates for right-of-way projects.
The county did a widening on CR 58 from Highway 288 to CR 48 from Savannah Development. This left a section about a mile long that was still a two-lane asphalt road, said County Engineer Matt Hanks.
As an extension of this contract from 2019, the commissioner court approved an extra $24,500.
Cobb, Fendley & Associates will handle the appraisal service, appraisal review service, negotiation service and relocation service of personal property relocations for the project.
“This was adding on to the existing contract for additional works that need to be done there,” said County Judge Matt Sebesta. “This is for more right-of-way acquisitions that need to happen.”
The court approved another $23,500 at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting to Cobb, Fendley & Associates to handle right-of-way acquisition services on various small projects that arise.
“If we have a small project that we’re doing where we have to do some right of way to buy the project, that on-call means that we have a contract with that company, and we can call them without going out for the procurement,” Sebesta said. “We have them available for up to $23,500, and we can use them for that if needed.”
Small projects include replacing or lengthening culverts, Sebesta said.
“We have to buy a 20 square foot of property to make it happen,” he said.
Another project commissioners approved was to add funds for the reconstruction of CR 90 and Northfork Drive at CR 648, worth $26,713.
“We have a project up there, and I think it was adding to an existing contract,” Sebesta said. “Anytime we’re doing a project, we almost always have a geotechnical firm that will be tested to make sure that we’re getting to the right concrete and the right soil conditions for the subgrade, and that’s what we hired companies like that for — getting work that meets specifications.”
The project, called the Silverlake Street Repair Project, was initially budgeted for construction to last six months, according to the agenda packet.
“However, due to additional scope work performed and revisions to the traffic control plan on CR 90 near the Silverlake Elementary School, the project duration is anticipated to be approximately 7 months,” according to the agenda packet.
All costs are expected to come out of the 2021 road and bridge budget.
The commissioners also approved another communications tower for the Sheriff’s Office.
“This will enhance their radio system,” Sebesta said. “We have several towers scattered throughout the county. We have one in the central part of the county that needs to be replaced, so this is for a new communications tower. We have to have those placed around the county so we have solid radio coverage throughout the county for our law enforcement.”
Brazoria County currently has three towers that are centralized between Angleton, Brazoria and Freeport, Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
“Those three towers are what all law enforcement, EMS and fire departments operate off of,” he said. “What we have been running into in the last few years is poor reception in the county’s north end. This project will deal with those deficiencies.”
The tower is expected to be north of Angleton and will benefit neighboring counties like Fort Bend, Harris and Galveston. The full cost for the towers has not been determined yet.
‘We don’t have an exact amount,” Patin said. “This project was looked at a few years ago and was almost at $2 million. No Brazoria County taxpayer funds will go towards this project.”
The Sheriff’s Office has already secured partial funding through a state grant and is trying to do the same with the other half, Patin said.
