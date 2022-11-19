People don’t always get to choose their family. Sometimes the family is chosen for them.
Ten children who have faced hardships early in their lives were granted new ones Friday during the annual National Adoption Day ceremony at the Brazoria County Courthouse. The adoptions completed 10 families, solidifying bonds of love with a certificate setting it in stone.
Pat and Jillian Ferry were in attendance with several family members to formally adopt their 2-year-old daughter, Elena Maria Ferry. The couple has had custody of the little girl since she was 19 days old.
The process has been long and arduous, Jillian Ferry said.
Elena had drugs in her system at birth, but luckily has no side effects the parents have noticed, Pat Ferry said.
It feels like it’s just a normal relationship with a few complications thrown in there, he said.
“We’re just over the moon,” Jillian Ferry said. “We’ve been battling this for two years. I’m just really excited that she’s finally ours.”
Having the stress of the paperwork over and focusing on the life ahead is what the day accomplished for their family, she said.
“This is really honestly more of just a formality for us. But also it’s just knowing that she’s ours forever,” Jillian Ferry said.
Lequila Flint could not keep her emotions in as she tried to talk about the adoption of her 3-year-old Godchild, who already was a close cousin in the family. The process was a lot shorter for Flint, only three months, but the emotions were big and powerful.
Feeling overwhelmed, Flint said it has definitely been a journey. She wanted to adopt because he’s one of her own and she didn’t want to see him go to strangers, she said.
Attorney Faye Gordon assisted the Flints with the adoption process. She’s been doing this kind of work for 25 to 30 years, she said.
“The circumstances are always different. Just like the Flints, when this is a relative whose child she has taken in has special issues,” Gordon said. “Kids come up with different sets of issues. And it’s not always just she’s adopting this baby. There are other things that you have to go through with it.”
Judge Jeremy Warren opened the hearings by introducing sponsors Breah Knape from the Brazoria County Exchange Club and Christine Hawkins from the Brazoria County Alliance for Children. Both organizations helped put together gift baskets with stuffed animals including “time-out” teddy bears for each child to take home. The gifts included toys, blankets and other items that could be cherished for years to come and were meant to make each child feel special for the day, Knape said.
Warren held up stuffed elephants donated by Mammoet.
“Anytime the child is afraid of anything, the big elephant can stomp out their fear,” Warren said
Adoptive parent and single dad Stephen Neighbours had already legalized the adoption of his 11-year-old son, Logan, in August, but Warren invited him to attend National Adoption Day to share in the joy of the happy occasion, he said.
Logan’s birth mom was a member of Neighbours’ church who couldn’t take care of the child. He’s been with Neighbours since he was 3 months old, and the two have been through some hard times together with the loss of Neighbours’ wife a few years ago.
“I was guardian. I was married. My wife passed away,” Neighbours said. “She passed away and I knew that I needed to do something and make it permanent for him to stay.”
While the proceedings were held, families, their legal representatives and witnesses stood before Warren and other judges to give formal testimony for the adoption hearings.
They answered such questions as is the adoption in the best interest of the child, and if they are willing to accept the rights, duties and responsibilities of parenthood and guardianship. Each family joyfully accepted their proclamations by the judges declaring their adoptions as legal and authorized.
“We get to help formalize the legal process for reuniting families,” Warren said. “That’s why it’s important to me to help to formalize legally the families even though they’ve been families for probably years.”
Warren who has presided over National Adoption Day for the last 10 years says it’s the best day of the year for him every time.
