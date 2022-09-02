The bad news is title fraud, also known as property fraud, has been described as an “epidemic” in Harris County.
The good news is title fraud is still rare in Brazoria County.
The news that should get residents to pay attention is that as Brazoria County sees a population boom, it’s a crime that could see a rise for local homeowners.
On Monday, a Houston man was sentenced to 10 years for forging deeds and selling property that was not his own in Harris County. David Bryan Scheffler, 61, was noted for targeting elderly residents, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
When he was caught in 2014 — and was arrested for a first-degree felony that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison — he was placed on probation and agreed to pay restitution. Instead, he went and perpetrated his crimes in Polk and San Jacinto counties.
Scheffler was one of many people who have committed title fraud in the county, echoing another case of Richard L. Nugent and Craig A. Davidson, who were arrested in 2003 and placed on probation for 10 years. They also were ordered to get out of real estate and pay victims back nearly a quarter of a million dollars. According to a Houston Chronicle article from 2011, “Ultimately, they did neither.”
By the time the pandemic hit, the crime was becoming such a problem that new legislation was drafted to try to curb the issue. In the middle of 2021, Gov. Greg Abott signed a law allowing counties with a population over 800,000 to be able to require a photo ID when filing a real property document, allowing Harris County and its over 3.3 million residents to try to combat more of the fraud they’ve seen. The 2020 census listed Brazoria County’s population at 368,062 people.
WHAT IS TITLE FRAUD?
Title fraud involves someone forging deeds to property that is not their own to claim ownership and typically try to sell it out from under the real owner.
“Sometimes, people will just go file a deed saying they have an ownership interest in some land and that’s enough to cloud the title,” said Mary Shine, assistant district attorney with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.
“Lots of instances occur where there’s a house under foreclosure and somebody goes and just starts squatting and living in it, and the banks don’t know someone is living in their houses and they go file a deed in the real property records claiming it to be theirs,” Shine said.
The victims are often elderly people who have had to leave their homes empty or owners of newly inherited properties left vacant for some period of time. However, there are no hard and fast rules for who can be affected by title fraud, and someone who has lived in their home for decades can suddenly find a person has sold their property out from under them simply because they haven’t checked on their paperwork in so long.
NO NEED TO PANIC
Before homeowners panic, they should know the crime is much, much rarer in Brazoria County.
“In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve seen one that I can recall,” Mary Aldous of the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office said. “There’s a few. I think what the new thing is that they find houses that are for sale and they try to take the title over to act like they’re the seller.”
It might become less rare, though.
“We haven’t seen much as far as title fraud like they’re seeing in other parts of the state. I would suspect with the fact that our county is growing at such a rapid pace that it’s coming,” Alamo Title Fee Attorney Jarrod Smith said. “But for now, I have not seen an uptick in those fraudulent activities.”
Due to the nature of the crime, however, a cottage industry has sprung up — companies advertising on radio, local television and podcasts that they will protect consumers. They’re similar to those of LifeLock, a company which still says they will protect people from identity theft, but has lost numerous lawsuits over the years, including a 2019 case in which they were ordered to pay $100 million for not securing their customers’ information properly and offering false advertising claims.
What is different about the current title fraud protection companies is they can monitor public documents for anyone trying to submit changes. While this could be helpful, Brazoria County residents already have a program available to them through the County Clerk’s office — free of charge.
The Property Fraud Alert program, found at propertyfraudalert.com/TXBrazoria, was purchased by the clerk, Joyce Hudman.
“Galveston had it at that time and I think Fort Bend County had it at that time,” Hudman said. “What an individual does is go to the website and register. Register your name to receive a text or email and if you wanted to receive both, I believe you have to register twice. It’s two steps — very simple.
“Once you’re registered, if anything is recorded with me — if it’s a true release of lien or you bought a new home and it’s a genuine deed, deed of trust, anything like that, you’re going to get an alert that something was recorded with us.”
She says that’s true of anything with a homeowner’s name and will include contact information in case it’s not legitimate. She suggests registering under multiple names if someone goes by different legal and informal names, just in case.
Because these documents are public, it’s possible, for example, for people to monitor their parents’ property if they are reluctant to use a computer or smart phone and do so without a power of attorney or other legal documents.
“It’s short, sweet and simple,” Hudman said.
CLEAR TITLES
When it comes to buying or selling a home, Smith says that using a title company can help avoid problems by making sure a title is clean on either end.
“When you go through the title company, there’s two good things that happen,” Smith said. “One is, you as the purchaser — the title company is going to ensure you are purchasing a property with a clean, clear title. In other words, you’re buying it from the right people.”
This is also good for the seller as any issues they find are also brought to their attention and any problems can be nipped in the bud, he said.
“We’ll give them a copy of our title report and it will show any activity that has affected their home,” Smith said.
After the sale, Smith said the the best defense against the crime, especially years down the line, is using the active monitoring from the clerk’s office. He also recommends homeowners check with the Appraisal District’s website to see their deed history.
So what is a homeowner to do if they do find someone trying to forge their deed?
Shine said the first thing to do was take it to local law enforcement.
“If they live in a city, it would be their municipal law enforcement. If they live in the county, it would be the county sheriff’s o. ffice,” Shine said.
Smith also recommends contacting an attorney to try to protect their property.
“I would recommend them get legal counsel that will likely file an affidavit in the real property records to notify title companies and other people that there’s been fraud related to their property and that’s the way they put everybody on notice,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.