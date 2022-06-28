FREEPORT — A billing issue affecting about 600 Freeport water customers resulted in unexpectedly high bills for residents, prompting an audit by the city.
City Manager Tim Kelty released a statement saying that there was an issue with about 16 percent of the city’s water bills for the past two months. This was discovered due to customers calling City Hall looking for answers about higher-than-normal charges.
The problem stems from the previous month’s meter reading being missed and the customers being charged the minimum usage of 2,000 gallons, according to the statement. When the bills were read for the current billing cycle, customers were charged for two full months of usage, Kelty’s statement reads.
The readers used to collect the data from customers’ meters were at fault for the prior bills, with a software upgrade not working properly with the hand-held units used by meter readers. The units have since been reset to clear the issue.
“What happened is in the month of May, when the readings came over, they came over as there was no usage at all, so when the bills came out, it looks like there was double usage,” Freeport Finance Director Cathy Ezell said. “But because the bills had zero usage, the bills that went out in June are for the two months together.”
Because of the issue, Freeport decided to perform an audit of all of the city’s utility bills to identify any possible overbilling. Any errors will be corrected and any payment already made will be credited toward the next statement.
Each bill is being reviewed to check for discrepancies like higher than normal usage, Ezell said, with those that look like possible problems getting fresh reads.
“Some of our meters, we can get 30-day reads off of because of the meter that’s in the ground, so if the readings come back and they’re still off by a huge amount, we’re going to pull the 30-day reads and see what those show, because those 30-day reads give us every reading per hour for 30 days to show us how much water is being used,” she said.
If the use looks normal, a 2,000-gallon adjustment will be made for the water paid for in the previous month that is paid for under the minimum bill.
Because of the issue, the city will not do any water disconnections in July for non-payment until it can be shown that this overbilling was not a cause, according to the city’s statement.
“My hope is that we can go through and identify all the accounts by the end of this week, because we’re actually sending the handhelds back out on the first for the new reading cycle,” Ezell said. “So no matter what, our goal is to have it done by the end of the next billing cycle, which will be finalized on the 18th of July.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.