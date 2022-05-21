ANGLETON — Within the last few weeks, Angleton has seen a rise in issues such as gas leaks, water and sewer lines breaks, among other citywide problems. These incidents are being chalked up to the increase in infrastructure construction in the city.
“We are seeing an uptick of gas leaks or water main breaks or lines cut like fiber optic cables due to the fact that we’re having infrastructure upgrades in the community,” Mayor Jason Perez said.
Quantity of work that’s being done is a big reason for the number of issues, he said.
Construction in the city includes fiber optic cables being laid by AT&T, along with new Comcast lines being put down and upgrades by CenterPoint gas company, Perez said.
“There is a lot of stuff going on underground to get to that infrastructure,” Perez said. “We’ve noticed the uptick. For sure Comcast has built their system out in the city and that was the big push at the beginning. They had to do almost every road throughout the city because they wanted Comcast in every corner of the city.”
As Comcast came through and changed all of its fiber cables in Angleton and AT&T doing the same, they have found some of the lines mismarked, Public Works Director Jeff Sifford, said.
“We don’t know where everything is,” Sifford said. “Some of it is getting cut right through and not being dug up and checked where it’s at. Something we don’t know is the depth of the line. We might tell them 4 foot but some could be 3. Other times lines are not potholed like they should be.”
Comcast should be wrapping up in Angleton pretty soon, within the next 30 days, but AT&T could take about three to four more months, Sifford said.
“Comcast is committed to closely coordinating with all municipalities when expanding our next-generation network,” said Foti Kallergis, senior director of external communications for the company. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. Please direct any questions regarding utility service interruptions and utility line identification to the City of Angleton.”
The city marks the water and sewer, CenterPoint does the gas and then everyone calls 811 to make sure there are no lines where crews intend to dig, Sifford said.
Another problem is people — perhaps unknowingly — removing the small flags put in place to show workers were there are underground lines, he said.
“So it’s a combination of unmarked lines or deeper lines than what we marked,” Perez said. “What I’ve also seen is people removing flags from their yard. When I saw the person removing the marker I approached them and asked them. They said they didn’t want them in their yard and pulled the markers up. But when the company comes through, they don’t see them.”
