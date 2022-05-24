ANGLETON
Angleton senior Jordan Csikos was preparing for the final first day of his high school career. He almost didn’t make it to the last day of it.
He and his mother, Jennifer Csikos, were in a car crash that left him immobilized.
“We were in a collision with another vehicle that had run a stop sign,” Jennifer Csikos said. “It was at one of those crossovers and trying to get to the middle of the median to get to the other side of the highway.”
Because of his injuries, Jordan Csikos could not attend classes in person during the first semester and had to learn remotely.
“Not every senior gets to experience what I experienced,” he said. “I’m not saying individuals don’t go through trying things, but mine was definitely a huge curveball to this year.”
During his physical absence, he appreciated the teachers who helped him with due dates and turning in assignments, he said.
“I wouldn’t say it put me at a disadvantage, but it definitely posed some major struggles and learning curves that I needed to adapt to in order to get through senior year,” Jordan Csikos said.
After a while, Jordan and Jennifer Csikos began re-introducing driving, starting from around their neighborhood.
“You have this weird anticipation, where drivers pull up as little as going up to the intersection and other drivers approaching the stop sign or a stoplight and you get very hesitant and nervous and just anxious with not stopping or you’re anticipating another car accident,” Jordan Csikos said.
During the time of recovery, Jordan Csikos said the engineering department and robotics team were some of his biggest supporters.
“They got a little concerned when I wasn’t showing up and they were out here cheering me on and they adapted their classroom for me to be able to participate in their events,” Jordan Csikos said.
One of his biggest influences at school was Ryan Huey, his engineering teacher.
At the beginning of the school year, Jordan Csikos was one of the first people to email him, Huey said. After the first four days, he worried that Jordan Csikos’ absence was worse than expected.
“After the school kind of closed down online Zoom meetings and the Google Classroom Support, he was actually one of the teachers that I kept in close contact with and he adapted his classroom so that I can have a video conference with him every single day,” Jordan Csikos said.
Once Csikos returned to class, Huey felt his presence return, too, with his engaging conversations and observation.
“When he’s comfortable in a situation with his knowledge, he’s not shy; he’ll speak up and get into the mix,” Huey said.
She said it was painful for the both of them because tasks that were considered easy, were either unattainable or difficult to do ,and they had to relearn to do them differently.
By the beginning of 2022, Csikos made enough progress through therapy and treatments to return to school every day.
An example of Jordan Csiko’s impact on the robotics program came from competitions they were participating in, where the team did not meet expectations in the first meet.
He drove the robot in the second one and helped the team place second in their second competition in Pasadena.
“Just hearing some of the stories, I know that a lot of it had to do with Jordan stepping up for the robotics club,” Huey said.
After going through an incident that severe, Jennifer Csikos said she is thankful they could move forward from it.
“Now it’s time to rejoice and give thanks because, in the end, he still gets to graduate and he still gets to make choices about his adulthood,” Jennifer Csikos said.
Huey said Jordan Csikos is the most respectful kid he’s come across.
“He’s a really good kid and I hope I get to kind of keep tabs on him and see where he goes because I think he’s going to do some great stuff in the future,” he said.
Jordan Csikos is involved in reaching out to the community through two-week college programs during the summer in volunteering.
He hopes to become a pilot and plans on attending a four-year program to earn an engineering degree.
“Just taking things slow and just appreciating everything you have is probably one of the biggest takeaways that I took from transitioning from the first semester to the second semester,” he said.
