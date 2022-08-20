LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport Republican Women’s Club has worked hard to make Brazoria County red and is focused on keeping it that way.
The club celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday with a dinner themed “Celebrating Our Past, Igniting Our Future” at the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson.
The club came into being in 1971 at the behest of county Republican Party Chairman John Euler after the efforts of local women in the 1970 election to promote the party impressed him, according to club historian Yvonne Dewey, who joined in 1974.
The group received its charter from the Texas Federation of Republican Women in 1972.
“The Republican Party was just a baby and the newly elected county chair for the Republican Party requested women to join,” Dewey said.
Although it had only 13 charter members — including Georgia Crosley, who remains one — their organizational skills impressed the slowly rising Republican Party at the time.
“We moved here straight from A&M in 1951, and my parents were Republican, raised in New Braunfels. So I found the chance to join a Republican Women’s Club and we started one,” Crosley said.
Crosley’s best experiences she’s had in her half-century with the organization include the camaraderie with the other women, she said.
“These women — we all just seem to just get along so well,” Crosley said. “I always love that part. You know, there was never any falling out or any talk about dissension or anything. We were always in a good mood, having a good time.”
The purpose of the organization since the beginning is to encourage people to vote — to have a voice so they can have a choice, she said.
Former county judge Joe King attributes his being voted as the first countywide Republican officeholder in the 1980 Brazoria County Sheriff’s election to the efforts of the club, he said. The Republican Party was not popular at the time of his election and he was taking a major risk by running his campaign that way, he said.
“But the Republican women in this county is what makes a difference on elections, just like the women in your house will make a difference in your family,” King said. “They worked hard for me. They made phone calls, they mailed letters. Every fundraiser I had they were there supporting, and to me, they’re like family and I love them, because they made me what I am today.”
Jorene Aycock, who has been member since 1978, said the club has helped Republican candidates in a multitude of ways, including what began with bridge tournament fundraisers, sending out mailers. The group now hosts candidate forums every two years so voters get the chance to hear who’s running and make conscious voting decisions, she said.
Crosley, Dewey and Aycock were all recognized at the dinner for their work within the organization, which spans between 40 and 50 years each.
The Brazosport group’s membership has always been small to medium, but its most important role has been providing a space in the political spectrum for women, past president Gayla Baker said.
To see that 50 years ago women started off supporting Republican candidates and now have the opportunity to be elected themselves is a great movement forward, she said.
Kit Whitehill, president of the Texas Federation of Republican Women, presented the club with a certificate to acknowledge its 50-year anniversary.
The National Federation of Republican Women was started in 1938, and then in 1955, 300 women gathered in San Antonio and started the Texas Federation as an affiliate of the national organization, Whitehill said.
When a woman registers as a local member, they also become state members, joining with 11,000 women and 162 clubs in the state devoted to the causes of the organization, she said.
The Brazosport group has 47 members, according to second vice president of membership Deanne Amerine.
“They need the women. There’s several expressions, one is that the women are the backbone of the Republican Party, and when women work, we win,” Whitehill said. “There’s been several statewide candidates who have said to usm ‘If it hadn’t been for the Texas Federation of Republican Women, I don’t think I would get elected,’ because we’re the boots on the ground and we’re the ones that work.”
Also at the dinner was Sen. Joan Huffman’s district director, Gloria Millsap, who read a proclamation to certify the 50th anniversary of the group, and state Rep. Cody Vasut, who spoke about the five values of the organization and its future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.