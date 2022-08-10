Hush puppies are out. Papa Dogz is in.
The longtime Long John Silver’s restaurant at 707 Dixie Drive in Clute, which closed more than a year ago, will have a new tenant soon.
Alejandro Martinez is listed as the agent for Papa Dogz LLC, which filed its paperwork with the state last month. He also operates El Portrillo a couple of doors down on Dixie Drive.
We tried reaching Martinez through the phone number listed online without any luck, and a message left with him at El Portrillo wasn’t returned. Hopefully, we will get a chance to talk with him soon to find out what type of restaurant he plants to open in the old building, which according to county records was built almost a half-century ago.
Whatever use it has, it will be nice to have it no longer be the eyesore it has become.
CATCHING SOME SHADY
It has been about a year since Shady’s Porch Pub in Angleton shut its doors, a victim of the pandemic. Owner Mikey Svoboda chose to focus his attention on other endeavors, including a rebranding of Elroy Floyd’s and the Shaka Shack takeout beverage business.
Shady’s is back though, with Johnny Williams and Lindsey Loggins behind the popular spot’s resurrection. They took the lock off the place, 840 E. Mulberry St., at 3 p.m. Tuesday and plan to welcome drinkers and diners from 10 a.m. to midnight weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
The menu has a mix of bar and comfort foods for lunch and dinner, and breakfast will be served on weekends. The interior has gotten a sprucing up and the exterior has the familiar strings of lights over outdoor seating.
Social media buzz about the comeback is overwhelmingly positive, with some folks anxious to add it back onto their regular lunch spots and others ready to enjoys some beverages while watching football.
Welcome back, Shady’s. You were missed.
COMING AS A SHAKA
Speaking of Shaka Shack, it’s been a couple of weeks since the Brazoria location started serving folks West of the Brazos from its location in the parking lot of TJ Miller Motors, 407 E. San Bernard St. in Brazoria.
Like its current business in Clute/Lake Jackson, the Lil’ Shaka Shack, as it’s being called, will have Italian ice cream, sno-cones, specialty coffees and, of course, daiquiris to go. Other tropical drinks available will include hurricanes, multiple flavors of margaritas and piña coladas.
Svoboda and his partner, Eddie Vickers, received approval for the business back in March but needed their custom-built building to arrive. Once it did, it took a little while — and some serious manual labor — to get it ready to serve its signature drinks and desserts.
Lil’ Shaka Shack is open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
PIECE OF HARMONY
A reader wondered what was going on along Garland Drive in Lake Jackson between the Pregnancy Help Center and the Lake Jackson Healthcare Center nursing home. It’s the new Harmony Park townhome development, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
The development, which will consist of 25 rental units on a roughly 2-acre plat, has been in the works for more than a year and a half, with the planning commission having public hearings on a rezoning request back in April 2021. One of the issues the developer had to overcome was drainage concerns.
POWERING DOW
Dow Chemical could be going nuclear, and it could be at Texas Operations.
The latter part is a big if at this point, though.
Dow and X-energy, a nuclear energy innovation company, announced Tuesday the two are working to bring X-energy’s small modular nuclear technology to one of Dow’s sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The collaboration is being done with the goal of deploying X-energy’s Xe-100 high-temperature gas reactor technology by about 2030, the news release states.
Will that Gulf Coast site be in Brazosport? It’s too soon to tell.
“We are evaluating manufacturing sites where our energy assets are nearing their end-of-life to determine opportunities to replace those assets with more efficient options,” Texas Operations spokeswoman Gabriella Cone told me Tuesday. “We anticipate selecting a site in 2023.”
The concept is part of Dow Chemical’s global mission to reduce its carbon footprint, the company said in the news release. The Xe-100 Generation IV, high-temperature gas reactor is capable of delivering 80 megawatts of power as a single unit, X-energy said. It is optimized to work as a four-unit plant that can produce 320 megawatts, the company said.
That’s the equivalent of enough electricity to power about 50,000 homes, if my poor math skills did the calculations correctly.
