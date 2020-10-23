DANBURY — Mexcor International Wines and Spirits donated 210 cases of hand sanitizer and three cases of disinfecting wipes to the Danbury ISD Education Foundation on Monday afternoon, Foundation President Celia Lewis said. In total, the donation is worth $50,589.60, she said. All cases were distributed to each of the district’s campuses, she said.
“When my sister Celia Lewis … approached me about the need for more sanitizer and wipes in her district, I knew we needed to step up,” Mexcor President Eduardo Morales said. “With students and teachers back in the classroom, we want to be able to help keep safety a priority.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.