LAKE JACKSON — Work on a house could be the cause of a fire that left two firefighters with heat exhaustion, authorities said.

The home’s owners noticed a fire coming from the back of the house at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 200 block of Zinnia Street.

“We were able to keep the fire to the back wall to the house and the kitchen and no extension to the rest of the house,” Fire Chief Tyler Harper said.

Also responding to the fire were the Richwood, Angleton and Clute fire departments, along with Lake Jackson Fire Marshal’s office.

When the Lake Jackson Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and active flames, Harper said.

While on the scene, two firefighters experienced heat exhaustion, and one was taken to the hospital, Harper said.

The reason for the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Marshal Daron Lewis said.

“There was some house work being done, but other than that, that’s all I have at the moment,” he said. “It’s still under investigation.”

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

