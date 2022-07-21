Multiple departments fight LJ house fire By RAVEN WUEBKER raven.wuebker@thefacts.com ravenwuebker Author email Jul 21, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The Lake Jackson fire department responds to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Zinnia Street in Lake Jackson. JESSE MILLER JR./The Facts The Lake Jackson Fire Department responds to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Zinnia Street in Lake Jackson. JESSE MILLER JR./The Facts The Lake Jackson Fire Department responds to a house fire Wednesday in the 200 block of Zinnia Street in Lake Jackson. JESSE MILLER JR./The Facts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE JACKSON — Work on a house could be the cause of a fire that left two firefighters with heat exhaustion, authorities said.The home’s owners noticed a fire coming from the back of the house at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 200 block of Zinnia Street.“We were able to keep the fire to the back wall to the house and the kitchen and no extension to the rest of the house,” Fire Chief Tyler Harper said.Also responding to the fire were the Richwood, Angleton and Clute fire departments, along with Lake Jackson Fire Marshal’s office.When the Lake Jackson Fire Department arrived, they found heavy smoke and active flames, Harper said.While on the scene, two firefighters experienced heat exhaustion, and one was taken to the hospital, Harper said.The reason for the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Marshal Daron Lewis said.“There was some house work being done, but other than that, that’s all I have at the moment,” he said. “It’s still under investigation.” Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

Tags Tyler Harper Daron Lewis Work Social Services Firefighter Fire Department Heat Exhaustion Flame

ravenwuebker
Author email 