CLUTE
These days when Karim Elyoussef says things people might not understand, it’s because he’s discussing engineering concepts beyond their knowledge.
When he first started school, he was the one who had a hard time understanding because he had only spoken Arabic.
“From the very beginning, that’s all I spoke at home and I had to learn English by coming to school,” Elyousef said.
The Brazoswood senior will graduate Saturday night with a grasp of more than a second language. He will continue his education on a full-paid scholarship to Princeton University, where he will pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.
It took some time for him to become comfortable learning in an unfamiliar environment, he said. When he first began school, he felt alienated because he couldn’t properly communicate.
“I did find a safe space with me in my ESL classes,” he said. “I was with kids that are very similar to me.”
Karim wasn’t alone as his older brother, Yousef, was in the same class and going through the same tribulations.
He gives credit to one of his younger teachers for encouraging him and Karim to integrate English into their speaking. Both have maintained a strong bond with their roots, though.
“As we got older and got more mature, it’s kind of more like embracing our heritage, embracing where I’m from, and at the same time being able to relay that to other students and talk about who we are,” Yousef Elyouseef said.
The elder Elyoussef graduated from Brazoswood a year ago and received a full scholarship to another Ivy League School, the University of Pennsylvania.
Both brothers used a program called QuestBridge, which gives students an opportunity to apply to universities of their interest and gain college admission advice, scholarship and technology.
“QuestBridge has been one of the biggest programs in our lives, and hopefully when we grow older, we can help them and provide donations to them because they’ve done so much for us,” Yousef Elyoussef said.
When Karim Elyouseef was looking at his QuestBridge results when they came out Dec. 1, so was his brother.
“As soon as I read it was Princeton, I was ecstatic and I knew it was going to be the perfect place for him,” Yousef Elyoussef said.
Karim Elyouseef preferred Princeton because it isn’t in a big city, is spacious and has a lot of green areas. The area reminds him of Lake Jackson, he said.
One of Karim Elyouseef’s favorite parts of his senior year has been working with the rocket program at Brazoswood. He’s in the third level of the program and has been the lead engineer for three years.
Chris McLeod, his rocket engineering teacher, has been a big influence on him, Karim Elyoussef said.
“He’s shown what initiative does in our rocket engineering program, ‘’ McLeod said.
The instructor said Karim Elyoussef brings a balance of work ethic, but is sociable and connects with those around him.
“We have a really good network of former students and he’s going on a list of those who are going off and just going to make the world a better place and just continue to build STEM education,” McLeod said.
Alongside the rocket program, Karim Elyoussef ran cross-country all four years and earned academic all-state.
Princeton has its own rocket program and McLeod has confidence Karim Elyoussef will help grow their program.
“It’s sort of been this theme for Karim for the whole year that you can start in one place, but you never have to stay there,” said Elizabeth Chereb, an English 4 and AP English teacher who is one of Karim Elyoussef’s mentors.
Seeing his progress has been inspirational, Chereb said.
“In your career, maybe a handful of kids move into an Ivy League school, and you’re not going to see that every single day, and Karim definitely stands out as one of the few, and it honestly shows he’s gonna do amazing things,” Chereb said.
Although Karim Elyoussef is prepared for the transition to college, he will cherish the memories at Brazoswood.
“While I’m ready for the change and ready to see what it brings there, there are a lot of things that I don’t want to leave behind herem and I’ll definitely be coming back,” he said.
