Associated Builders and Contractors awarded 29 local companies STEP awards based on their efforts in maintaining safe work practices over the past year.
“The STEP awards are for safety, and it is based off of a safety benchmarking tool,” ABC Director of Education Theresa Cravey said. “The idea of it is to improve people, the contractors’ safety programs, and so they’re judged on 25 components, and not only is it an award, but it’s to help them grow their program from year to year.”
The award is based on businesses’ level of safety. Award tiers ranged from silver, gold, platinum and diamond , which is the highest level.
Contractors will calculate their total recordable incident rates for the year. That’s based off of any injuries, fatalities and other safety incidents, Cravey said.
Southern Gulf Solutions, which is new to the association, joined to be involved in the community and with like-minded individuals and to network, employee Cori Westfield said.
Thermal Polymer Systems employee Nicole Jones is excited and thankful her company earned a diamond level award this year, she said.
“We try to practice safe working environments and we’ve received this safety award for many reasons over the years, Jones said.
The contracting company Excel also received a diamond level award for the safety program its corporate forces developed over the years and the push they have for their employees to keep them safe, employee Bill Pfisterer said.
Receiving the award was a testimony to their employees, he said.
“It speaks highly of our employees and the job they do day in and day out,” Pfisterer said.
Guest speaker County Judge Matt Sebesta gave a county update that touched on the recently adopted no-new revenue tax rate, the county budget, an industry update, and the new sliding scale tax abatement adopted by commissioners.
The companies recognized Wednesday are the backbone of our workforce, Sebesta said.
“They do their job safely. They keep a safe work environment within all the plants they work in, and they send their people home safe,” Sebesta said. “There’s a lot to be said for that, and ABC just does a wonderful job training folks. The biggest thing when you send a loved one to work, you want them to come home.”
In the last nine or 10 years, the county has seen about $30 billion in petrochemical investments, equating to about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, Sebesta said.
“I want to thank you for that,” Sebesta said to the audience. “Because you all provide excellent jobs at outstanding pay. You do it safely as you keep the workplace safe. So thank you because that is something to be very proud of because not all communities can say that we have an outstanding safety record in safe workplaces here in Brazoria County. And it’s due to folks like here at ABC.”
The association brings together local contractors to train and certify them on safety in the industry.
“We’re a political advocacy group for the construction industry. We try to pass legislation that’s good for business,” said Jimmie Lapier, president and CEO of the organization’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.
ABC focuses on and takes the time to recognize businesses that are implementing safe practices because safety is a critical part of working in any type of plant. If they’re not a safe contractor, they’re not going to be able to work in the plant, Lapier said.
“The bottom line is that we want to provide a safe environment for everybody,” Lapier said, “When you leave your house, we want you to come back to your house with all your fingers or your toes, your eyes. Being safe is very critical for just the cost of doing business.”
