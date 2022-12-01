Gulf Coast Bird Observatory auction passes halfway point
An auction to fund the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory is speeding toward the endgame as the fowl foundation is putting unique experiences up for bid.
“We’ve had bids on almost all the items, and multiple bids on many of them,” Education and Outreach Manager of the Observatory Celeste Silling said.
Of the items still waiting for a bid, Silling said she finds the Ultimate Belize Experience to be very intriguing.
“It’s a stay in a hotel in Belize. The starting bid is $2,500, and this is a stay for four people at the Yumaya Resort. It’s for four days and five nights, so — pretty good deal for $2,500,” she said.
Of the items that are already gaining interest from local ornithology enthusiasts, there are two that she said are very rare opportunities.
“The Nature Conservancy is doing trips to Independence Creek and the Davis Mountains. Those are two separate items, but those are pretty cool places because they aren’t usually open to the public for camping and exploring,” Silling said, adding that guides from the conservancy and the observatory lead to the winner.
The auction lasts through 7 a.m. Dec. 11. Bids can be placed at go to gcbo.org/product-category/auction/ to place bids.
Donations transition to hams
Jude Roberson is on yet another mission.
The renamed Grace and Mercy Food Pantry operator has given out turkeys for the past 14 years since she opened her pantry’s predecessor, Hope for Tomorrow, in Clute. Now that Thanksgiving has passed, she has moved on to focus on the Christmas holiday and is asking for new donations.
This time, Roberson hopes to gather 200 blankets and 200 hams by Dec. 15 for families in need during the holiday season.
Two days after a Facts story on Nov. 17 told of Roberson’s need for 50 turkeys to distribute to struggling families, the community answered her call. By Monday, she had nearly doubled her goal, receiving 98 turkeys from the community.
She’s hoping the community will help her one more time this year. The community has been so good about helping with her causes, Roberson said.
The pantry is at First Saint Emanuel Baptist Church of Freeport, 2023 Skinner St., where people can donate hams and blankets or donors can contact her to arrange for her to pick them up.
To donate to the pantry, call Roberson at 979-230-8101.
Oyster Creek sets water rates
After receiving a price hike from the Brazosport Water Authority that Mayor Justin Mills said they should be ashamed of, Oyster Creek pushed back some infrastructure work scheduled as part of a multi-year plan to keep residents’ bills lower.
They have set their water prices, adding the BWA costs, but not additional city expenses.
“We were operating in the red on our water system, and we’d come up with a five-year plan to get in the black. That was our fifth year at three cents a year, and it just put us back another year,” Mills said. “We just didn’t add the three cents this year.”
Mills said the BWA hike was 42 cents per 1,000 gallons of water.
“It was just the 42 cents that we just put on the books. It wasn’t anything that we had control over,” he said. “We went ahead and made a resolution just to be on the books so everybody could put in their two cents.”
The city had also recently begun updating its sewer accounts, raising prices on Surfside Beach for its sewer usage to match its more than doubled output from recent years.
“Surfside’s rates reflected the total usage of our sewage plant. They hit 25 percent use of our sewage plant, which put them in a different bracket,” Mills said.
