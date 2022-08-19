ANGLETON — Retention bonuses to returning teachers make up the bulk of a $2 million budget deficit Angleton ISD will cover with money from its reserved, district officials said.
The Board of Trustees approved the $76.06 million budget and property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of appraised value during its meeting Tuesday. The district expects to see just more than $74 million in revenue, meaning a projected $1.98 million will be pulled from district savings to cover the imbalance, Finance Director Connie Cox said.
“Bottom line, we are looking at a deficit budget of almost $2 million,” Cox said. “We are very conservative in our budgeting and are only budgeting about 6,400 students’ average daily attendance. We already see an increase in that is enrolled to start the first day. We feel like we will be able to make this up this next year.”
The budget includes about $7 million more in spending than the current year, much of it is in personnel costs, she said. Most of the $2 million deficit is from a $1 million retention bonus to be paid Sept. 1 to teachers who worked for the district in May and returned, Cox said. A $300 bonus is budgeted for staff to be paid mid-year.
“About a million of it is the retention bonus that was approved,” she said. “We had to hire additional Pre-K teachers and teacher aides because our numbers have increased quite a bit, and that was about $300,000 and the rest was due to the raise.”
The increase is 4 percent of the average and also increases a first-year teacher from $56,000 to $58,000, district budget documents show.
Raises for teachers, nurses and librarians covering 478 employees will cost about $1.4 million, increases for administrative professionals will cost $546,051 and paraprofessionals, technical and auxiliary employees increased by $878,950.
The hiring of the additional pre-K teachers comes from a rise in the numbers of students, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“For the last two years the pre-K numbers have been right around 200-210, but are now sitting at 265,” he said. “We don’t get a true number until after Labor Day and we’re expecting to hit 300. The other thing is that the state has a rule that in pre-K that for every 11 students there has to be one adult in the room, whether that be a teacher or an aide.
If there is a Pre-K room at 22, then there has to be a teacher and an aide, but the minute that it goes up to 23, another adult needs to be added, he said.
“When we heard the numbers of what is expected to show, I asked for additional teaching positions in the budget to cover what that growth is,” Edwards said.
Revenues are expected to increase by about $5 million this year, Cox said, in part from a 15.6 percent increase in appraised property values with the remainder coming from other sources, such as state funding.
“Our tax rate is going down, but because our property value has increased, the amount of taxes we are taxing at will bring in additional revenue to the district,” Cox said. “Over the last five to six years, we have doubled our certified values. Not all of that is on the maintenance and operations side, some of these values are on the debt service side. We have increased every year. That average increase over the last six years is about 14 percent.”
