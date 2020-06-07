ANGLETON — The city could explore other ways for residents to get basic and high-speed internet services when it meets this week, but first will give an opportunity to its current telecommunications provider to respond to questions and criticism Angleton's leaders hear.
NewWave Communications provides cable television, internet and telephone services to homes and businesses in Angleton and other Brazoria County cities. Residents specifically express frustration with the company's level of internet service, Councilman Cecil Booth said, prompting the city to invite a company representative to address those concerns.
“And I had a couple of people ask me, ‘What are y’all going to do about that?’ And I know that we’re trying to do something, so,” Booth said. “The comments are out there, and the desire to have better internet capabilities is out there, so, there’s that.”
A NewWave representative expected to virtually attend council's May 26 meeting but had technical issues. His appearance was rescheduled for council's meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Mayor Jason Perez said hopes that discussion can take place face to face, and asked Acting City Manager Chris Wittaker to see if that would be possible.
“If Chris can work that out and get in touch with him, the city will appreciate it,” Perez said.
Council members are looking forward to the representative attending the meeting.
“I think it will be a better situation when we are back open and then we can have him here in person,” Whittaker said.
The desire for reliable high-speed internet is very visible on Facebook and in emails to the city, Perez said.
“We have staff exploring, looking and seeing, and I have actually had some enlightening news on how now certain carriers or vendors can now come into our community nowadays, so I look forward to discussing that soon,” Perez said.
“It’s another road ahead of us to go down.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.