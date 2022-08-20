DANBURY — School district officials quickly adapted to problems with the city’s water system Friday by providing bottled water and boiling any tap water used for cooking, officials said.
Issues with keeping up water pressure started with a leak in the water town, Danbury Police Chief Randy Rhyne said. Two other leaks developed, one on Avenue K at 9 a.m. and a second on Sixth Street at about 2:30 p.m., that exacerbated the problems.
“The city had some issues with their water, so we didn’t have water at the building on the campuses,” Interim Superintendent Pat Montgomery Walker said. “We went to our plan B, which was to get bottles of water from local stores, most of which were donated to us. We’re very appreciative to our community partners so our kiddos could have something to drink.”
The interruption occurred before 8 a.m., but the district was able to get water to still cook food and give bottles of water to students. Water service to the campuses returned about 12:40 p.m. but the district was still under a boil water order, she said.
“Anytime there is not going to be an availability of water, we always give parents the option to pick up their kids, and we had some who did, but most of the kids remained in school,” Montgomery said.
Things are expected to return to normal for school Monday, she said.
“However, that depends on the city and if we’ll still under a boil ban,” Montgomery said. “If that’s the case, we’ll still have bottled water for the kids and hand sanitizer.”
Because of the drop in water pressure, Danbury is required to send samples to the state for testing. The boil order will remain in place until those samples receive the all clear from state regulators.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.