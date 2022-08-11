FREEPORT — The city is demanding Councilman Troy Brimage pay more than $200,000 in restitution its special counsel argues was improperly paid to him under a 2014 economic development agreement.
A letter sent to Brimage and his development company, BrazTex, dated July 28, is penned by Ricardo Navarro, a special counsel for Freeport who performed a second investigation into the business dealings of Brimage and Councilman Jeff Peña. The findings of that investigation have not been made public, and the city’s attorneys, Olson and Olson, denied public information requests for them filed by The Facts.
In the two-page missive, authorized by a 3-1 Freeport City Council vote July 18, Navarro says Brimage and his company received payments and credits which were “not properly authorized or otherwise legally or factually due and owing to you.”
Brimage, in an emailed statement, argued against the allegations made in the demand letter and said he is proud of his investments in the city of Freeport.
“I adamantly dispute any wrongdoing in the performance of the 380 Agreement. It is disappointing that 10 years after entering into this agreement, I am now being baselessly attacked,” Brimage said.
“Had there been any impropriety by myself or any other individual, there is no doubt it would have been exposed. The reality is the only people that did something went to jail.”
Navarro’s letter indicates a payment of $140,270 was made on May 12, 2017, described as being from a total rebate amount of $215,675 under a Chapter 380 development agreement between the city and BrazTex. Subtractions had been made for the sale of property to BrazTex, the sale of land to Brimage and two property tax collections totaling more than $75,000.
“The foregoing calculation is flawed in a number of respects, the primary one being the assumption that you were entitled to a total rebate payment of $215,675 at all,” Navarro wrote.
The letter states the transaction, in which city land was sold to Brimage’s company for development, was never properly authorized and BrazTex was not owed that amount under the agreement, regardless. Navarro asserts the two property tax collections calculated were questionable as “the underlying documentation supporting contract compliance is itself questionable.”
The document states the amounts paid for the real estate parcels did not properly compensate the city, but not until after it asserts the money for the land sales, $21,000 and $42,000, respectively, were never properly paid to the city of Freeport and are still owed.
The approved letter demands the $140,270 rebate be returned to the city and adds the cost of the property involved. If Brimage does not produce proof that other rebates included in the calculation had been paid, they could be added to the total, which currently stands at $203,270.67. Navarro adds the city will seek interest on the rebate amount and reimbursement for legal fees.
Mayor Brooks Bass was the lone dissenting vote in sending the demand letter to Brimage.
“At the July 18 council meeting, council did come out of executive session and authorized the attorneys representing the city in this matter to send a demand letter to BrazTex,” Bass said Wednesday. “Anything further than that particular letter, I will follow our attorneys’ advice, so I have no further comment on it at this time.”
While Bass stated he could not go into detail regarding his vote toward the demand letter due to legal restrictions, he did offer the following explanation.
“In response to any questions in regards to the three-to-one vote, my votes are based upon the facts, based upon the law and based upon discussion, which all arose out of executive session, therefore I can not comment,” he said. “I listened and I voted.”
Brimage indicated he will be challenging the findings of the city’s special counsel.
“I look forward to responding to the demand letter and presenting my position regarding my performance of the 380 Agreement, including the approval of my performance by city leadership,” he wrote.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.