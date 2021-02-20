ANGLETON — Everyone was impacted by the freeze of the past week — and with assistance from Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, everybody in need of water has the chance to get some this weekend.
Knowing what local residents have been going through, including the difficulties of finding water while the city remains under a boil order and some residents may not have water at all, city leaders have been reaching out to their contacts to find water any way they can, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“I was contacted by Jason this morning,” said Mark Holian, the executive general manager of Gulf Coast Auto Park. “I just forwarded that text to Alex Bregman.”
Having been introduced three years ago by a mutual friend, Holian and Bregman have developed a good friendship. Knowing Bregman is in Florida for spring training, however, Holian did not expect him to actually reach out.
“His reply was just, ‘Give Mayor Perez my cell phone number and have him reach out to me,’” Holian said. “Then they got on the phone and were able to coordinate picking up some water.”
Bregman’s outreach foundation, BregmanCares, donated four pallets of water to the City of Angleton, which will be distributed to residents Saturday and Sunday at the Angleton Recreation Center at 1601 N. Valderas St., Perez said. City officials will list distribution times on their Facebook page, and residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle, to make sure everybody gets something, he said.
“The goal today is to do six pallets and our goal tomorrow is to do six or more, depending on what we get this evening,” he said.
Each pallet of water might have anywhere from 70 to 80 cases, he said. City officials distributed 610 cases Friday, he said.
After Bregman tweeted about water being on the way to Angleton, residents in Danbury and Freeport also reached out, Holian said. Danbury will receive some water as well, and he reached out to the City of Freeport: “They’re good right now but it’s possible we’ll be helping Freeport out in a couple days,” Holian said.
“What everybody went through last week … everyone was impacted by that and I think we’re all feeling the effects of it,” he said.
