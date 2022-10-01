LAKE JACKSON — Two suspects in a home invasion that left a Lake Jackson father dead have been indicted on capital murder charges.
Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, 21, and Daniel Benitez Curran, 23, are accused of being involved in a June 27 home invasion on Jasmine Street. The homeowners’ teenage son also was wounded in the incident.
Their cases have been assigned to the 412th district court with Judge Justin Gilbert, District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
“They will have pre-trial dates assigned at some point in time,” Selleck said. “I don’t know yet when the judge will assign their court dates because they are both charged with capital murder.”
Potential punishments for capital murder include the death penalty, and that option remains on the table, Selleck said.
Police arrested Moore on June 30 at a home in the 1000 block of Alice Street in Sweeny. Moore shot himself in the chest when authorities closed in on the house, police said. Moore is now in the Brazoria County jail after being released from Memorial Hermann Hospital after being treated for the gunshot wound.
Curran learned of his murder charge July 7 while in the Lake Jackson jail, where he was in custody on an unrelated charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Moore and Curran are the most recently charged suspects. The first to be indicted on a murder charge was Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, 22, of Lake Jackson, who a grand jury indicted July 25, authorities said. Authorities served him in the Brazoria County jail, where he has been since his arrest July 15 on felony drug charges.
If convicted, McCoy would face from five years to life in prison. His pre-trial hearing is set for Dec. 14 before 149th District Judge Terry Holder.
Arrests were made while police continued investigating the home invasion that left 43-year-old Cory Bayless dead and his 17-year-old son wounded at Bayless’ home in the 200 block of Jasmine Street, Lt. Roy Welch said.
McCoy and 18-year-old Maryah Socorro Isais were arrested at a home in Freeport after investigators linked McCoy to the shooting, Welch said. Isais remains in custody awaiting trial on a bevy of drug offenses but is not charged with the Jasmine Street shooting.
McCoy’s bond on the murder charge is $25 million, the same as Moore and Curran, he said. All remained in the county jail Friday evening.
