FREEPORT — A proposal to allow residential buildings downtown led to more than an hour of debate during a public hearing before Freeport City Council.
Residents spoke spiritedly both for and against the ordinance that was seen by the Planning and Zoning Commission as a good compromise between the prospect of no residential building, as is the case now, and unfettered residential building, which the commission declined to move forward with.
One of the main controversies regarding the ordinance involved Councilman Jeff Peña, who has expressed his intent to turn a downtown building into lofts should the opportunity present itself.
Peña had asked interim City Attorney, the law firm of Olson and Olson, about recusing himself from related decisions and was told by representative David Olson they did not believe a possible conflict of interest was strong enough to require it.
“My application was actually for not residential use, so when it’s being characterized that I brought this forward simply for my own self-interest, I want to be very clear that is not the case,” Peña said. “My request for loft living downtown simply is trying to bring development downtown.”
Another reason for the ordinance were concerns from homeowners in the neighborhood who already own downtown residences. They approached with concerns regarding if they could rebuild their homes should they be more than 50 percent destroyed from, for example, hurricane damage. While the ordinance would not guarantee their right to rebuild, it would give them a path forward to do so.
There were those opposed to the option because of a worry that willy nilly distribution of special use permits could upset plans of revitalizing the area.
“Our members have invested many hours in the application process to be designated as a Main Street City,” Margaret McMahan, Chair of the Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Board, said as she argued against the change. “We have already received training and tools to successfully implement this program, in a comprehensive strategy of commercial revitalization and historic preservation.”
Peña did not move for the special permit ordinance, however, but motioned with a second from Councilman Mario Muraira for unrestricted downtown residential construction. The motion failed in a tie vote, two-to-two, with Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain voting against. Councilman Troy Brimage, who was specifically mentioned later in the agenda, was not present.
Bass immediately moved on to the next item on the agenda, leaving the topic unresolved. Prior to the vote, Olson attempted to explain that the motion was different from the compromise discussed at length over the course of the hearing, with Brooks stepping in, indicating that the council understood the situation.
Later in the meeting, Muraira asked about bringing the subject back, but further motions were not entertained that night.
In other business, the council heard a request to combine multiple lots in old Velasco, in order to tear down existing structures and create a new commercial building. “Starbucks?” Bass said, asking Building and Code Director Kacey Roman, to which he received an affirmative answer. The motion carried.
The last item on the agenda addressed Brimage, which was in regards to what was listed as a $45,000 unpaid amount towards a Caldwell Street property.
Brimage was given a demand letter for over $200,000 from the council in previous sessions.
While public comments were allowed with regards to the property, discussion between the council members was relegated to closed session.
As public comments were made, Bass spoke up regarding the sniping nature that he said had plagued meetings, calling for change to comments to be more in line with restrictive state policy.
“We’re going to make some changes, folks, about the citizen comments,” Bass said. “I’ve been really lax with citizen comments, because I like for you folks to have an opportunity to come up here and talk. I truly do. I enjoy it. It’s stimulating for me after a long day, but I’m getting worn out, because I hear tit-for-tat. I see people make faces. I see people clap their hands and act like children.”
