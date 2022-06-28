Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Cooking Well with Diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon at Art League Studio, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members or $75 non members monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
Fun with DIY: 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Adult Book Club: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Treasure Hunt With Captain Mark: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport, Freeport. Call 979-233-3622.
Treasure Hunt with Captain Mark: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Angleton Makerspace Program: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Reptiles with Ruby: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Reptiles with Ruby: Noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Wednesday
Tom’s Fun Band: 10 a.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Contact 979-230-3156 or onstage@brazosport.edu.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Surf Movie Nights: 8 p.m. at 10 Surf Drive (lot 2), Surfside Beach. Showing “Unstoppable.” Free. To-go food and drinks for purchase. Email info@culturesurfnyogatx.com.
Angleton Crafts for Kids: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Reptiles with Miss Ruby: Noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult DIY Seashell Painting: 3 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call 979-233-3622
Adult Craft with Sea Glass: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Professor Hughdini: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Ocean Painting: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. All supplies provided. Call 979-345-3394.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Fishin’ Fiesta: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weigh station open at Freeport Parks Department, 500 Brazosport Blvd. Offshore and inshore mini-tournaments. Hosted by Freeport Host Lions Club. Registration information at fishinfiesta.com. Call 979-236-0393.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Homeschooling 101-Where to start: 6 p.m. at Refined Coffee Company, 209 Parking Way St., Lake Jackson. Ask questions and get real answers from knowledgeable veteran homeschool mamas. Email contact@allianceforhomeschoolfreedom.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.