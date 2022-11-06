ANGLETON — It's not unusual for Brazoria County residents to wait on a train hauling a Dow Chemical Co. tanker car. When they were excited about it merits explanation.
The Dow-labeled rail car, and those of other familiar local companies, was part of a model display Saturday in the fifth annual Train Show at the Angleton Library.
Jim Williams, Brazos Valley Railroad Society member, served as a one-man crew, erecting the model sets, connecting power to the trains and flipping the switch to fill the library with an electrical hum.
The society, a club for railroading enthusiasts formed in 1993, has been assembling a collection of rail artifacts and library reference materials. Its home has been the Brazoria Heritage Foundation complex since 2007, and some of the items housed there made the trek to Angleton for Saturday's show.
Williams has been a part of the society for 25 years and been doing the Train Show since its inception.
A display on the History of the Locomotive Train contained items such as a conductor's hat that fits all sizes, a railroad-spike hammer and tea and a "Silver Platter Diner" menu from a diner car.
The history lesson included information on the origin of railroad tracks in Brazoria County dating back from the Civil War, when just a handful of operators served specific routes, Williams said.
Society member James Urban highlighted the level of detail in the train sets, especially the Z scale. Whether it be a dog house or a horse passing by bushes, both the kids and adults are drawn to it, he said.
Damon residents Ki’Yann and Tricia Flores went from table to table, captivated by the models. They went to Louisiana to visit their cousin, and while they were there, they would watch a train pass behind the house every night, they said.
“When he got used to the trains, that is when he fell in love,” Tricia Flores said.
Ki’Yann has started to learn more on trains through videos, games and being around them.
“My cousin brought him here at the library to get some books, and he only wanted books on trains,” Flores said.
When they found out about the show back in September, they promised Ki’Yann they would be there. Children have a fascination with trains, Williams said.
“We have accurately identified something of interest and it’s just part of human nature and it appeals to the kid,” Urban said.
His own love for trains goes is rooted in his family, Urban said. In the 1960s, his parents built the layout to the N scale, with the scale denoting the size of the track.
The Z scale is one of the smallest model railway scales at 1 in 220 proportions, but it is considered to have great quality. N scale has bigger tracks and is considered one of the most popular setups, allowing to build layouts without taking large amounts of space, according to Trainz.
Urban's interest did not peak until the 1990s, when he worked at a railroad operation in Canada and the Rocky Mountain scenery fascinated him.
Jason Quilantan of Manvel brought his two sons. One fixated on the locomotives who raced around the tracks all morning and afternoon.
His 4-year-old son stood mere inches away from each train, watching them zoom past. The preschooler has his own tracks at home and they play together as a family, but seeing them in action kept the boy's mind racing.
Williams wants people to know trains are fun, regardless of age.
“It's just the discovery of real-world-appearing things on a train layout, I guess fascinated trying to identify them,” Williams said.
