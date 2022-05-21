DANBURY — Seniors reported to their Danbury High School cafeteria Friday to cheer on five of their own who were surprised with awards from the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation.
Foundation leader Shannon Whitley presented the students with ceremonial checks showing the $500 each will receive for being young adults of exceptional character she said.
“Showing up is putting others above yourself. Going all in. Doing something even if you don’t think it matters,” Whitley said. “Showing up for someone when they can’t show up for themselves and sometimes showing up for ourselves when we don’t really want to show up.”
The recipients were nominated by a Danbury teacher, who explained what about the student stood out to them.
Emily Parra’s work ethic earned her nomination from Julie Sample.
“My first year that I met her, she worked hard every day in basketball,” Sample said. “She knew she had some areas to improve on, but she showed up every day and worked hard with a positive attitude and a smile on her face.”
Algebra teacher Adam Bueno nominated Brina Denton. The choice ended up being serendipitous as, after he had nominated her, Denton ended up choosing Bueno for a “You Made a Difference” Award at the school’s Danbury Education Foundation Awards Breakfast two weeks ago.
“You guys have made me extremely proud,” Bueno said as he addressed the whole class. “So to get to Brina, if I’m that proud of all y’all, that should show you just how much I appreciated you as a student.”
Colton Warmack had more than one nominator, Whitley said before turning the introduction over to one of them, Libba Rickaway, who came up to give praise to the near-graduate.
“I don’t even have Colton in one of my classes,” she said. “But I see him around school all the time, on and off the baseball field, and I just think he has an immaculate character.”
Rickaway also nominated Wyatt Lambert.
“Wyatt is in my third-period graphic design class, and he does everything I ask him to — if I ask him to go run an errand or anything else,” she said. “His grades are on point. He turns everything in on time and he minds his manners and is very respectful. He’s just a great dude all over.”
Gizell Corona took the final award, having been nominated by Kari Crumley of the school’s front office.
“I’ve had the best group of office aides a first-year person could have, so it was very hard to do something like this and pick just one student,” Crumley said. “Y’all know how hectic the door was. Gizell, no matter how cold it was or how hot it was, she stood — not sat — but stood by the door every day and made sure that my attention never left the desk.”
Whitley encouraged all of the students to be examples.
“You have the power to change the world with your character,” she said. “Everything you do matters and people are watching.”
