Local school districts are excited Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed they can have face-to-face school during the upcoming academic year, but know it is a qualified statement given the unpredictability of the pandemic.
Summer school could already be in-person right now — though many districts have chosen not to implement that method — so most local superintendents were not surprised by Thursday’s announcement from the governor’s office. They need more clarity on the practical measures that will be required for in-person learning when the new academic year starts in about eight weeks.
District leaders already expected to go back to school face-to-face in the fall, but is anxiously awaiting more information, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Schools will return with “higher safety standards” than last year, Abbott said Thursday.
“We don’t know what those standards are, that’s what we expect to learn from TEA,” Massey said, referring to a call that school district leaders will have with the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday.
TEA plans to announce that districts can offer students 100 percent remote learning and they can still be counted for attendance, he said. Brazosport ISD is happy to still be able to offer this for students whose parents don’t feel comfortable with them returning to school, have a health condition or can’t attend in person for any reason, Massey said.
“We’re pleased with that announcement, we want to be able to offer online school for our students that want to stay home,” he said.
They don’t have the details or guidance for that either, but know it will be allowed, Massey said.
With current social distancing guidelines in place, there could be 17 students in a classroom and other requirements for lunch, transportation and more, he said. This would likely not allow all district students to attend every day, Massey said.
A hybrid model with students attending in-person some days and learning from home on others is possible, but the district knows that would be quite disruptive, he said.
“Ideally, we would like to come back 100 percent face to face … We are dependent on the governor and the commissioner (Mike Morath)’s orders,” Massey said.
ANGLETON ISD
District leaders are awaiting the Tuesday announcement before instituting a plan for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“I reserve my full comment on Governor Greg Abbott’s updates until then, as he spoke in more general terms, though, I am pleased to hear that he is allowing parents to have a remote learning option,” Edwards said.
Within the TEA updates that Angleton ISD expects next Tuesday, Morath is expected to detail distancing protocols and attendance guidelines, he said.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Superintendent Steven Galloway would like to see all district students back in school, but said there should be an option for those parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids back in the fall.
“I look forward to the day that we’re allowed to bring them all back to school,” he said.
The district has not started planning for the upcoming school year because plans could change as rules and guidelines change, he said. After July 4, school administrators are going to sit down and plan, he said.
This district will incorporate remote learning so that it will be common rather than new, in case it is necessary more in the future, he said.
“I think right now everything’s a guess,” Galloway said. “The easiest thing for us is to make plans as normal, especially when you’re somebody that’s been in education for a long time, it’s really easy — you know to plan, you know how to get ready for a new year.”
With the school shutdowns and the differences last year, it may seem like it created less work for teachers and administrators, but it actually created more, he said.
“You had a lot of people in education work a lot harder,” he said. “To an average person it might look like you were working less, but that just wasn’t the case.”
The district looks forward to seeing and interacting with students again, he said.
“We didn’t get into this job to become online educators,” Galloway said. “We got in this job to work with kids face to face, so at the end of the day when it’s not face to face, that gets tough for some of us.”
SWEENY ISD
Superintendent Tory Hill and his team of teachers and administrators have already begun planning a “hybrid learning system.”
“We are working with our design team for plans for next school year,” Hill said. “We are looking at safety and want to be certain our students are safe as well as our staff.”
Plans will likely include a combination of online and face-to-face teaching, Hill said.
“We are looking at several models with face-to-face with remote learning,” Hill said. “We expect there will be a student-teacher ratio, so we are preparing a virtual model.”
The district will act further once they receive TEA guidelines next week, Hill said.
“We started the skeleton plan at this point,” Hill said. “We are prepared to flush out the details. We are ways away from the start of school and things can change.”
The board will also assess whether to have a mask-wearing mandate, Hill said.
“I think each has the ability the ability to enforce it,” Hill said. “In our community, we have been fortunate, so the pressing need isn’t evident. We have to not only act on health and safety, but the willingness or cooperation.”
The school district will have personal protective equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19, he said.
Reopening would provide a chance to return to a piece of normalcy, he said.
“I think reopening benefits our families and students,” Hill said. “They can return to extracurricular activities, see their friends, eat a regular lunch and give their parents less stress.”
DANBURY ISD
The district had a re-opening task force meeting Thursday morning, which involved parents and teachers, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said in an email.
“(They) discussed some problems they encountered during school closure in the spring and solutions we can implement moving forward,” she said in the email. “We discussed what opening will look like and precautions we will have to take to keep our students and teachers safe.”
They are also determining how to address learning gaps and potential social-emotional issues, she said.
