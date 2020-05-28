Rocketry instructor Dale Hobbs was “not in the least” disappointed Wednesday when NASA scrubbed the historic launch of the SpaceX manned mission to the International Space Station.
“I’ve been around rockets now long enough to say ‘not in the least’ because everything worked exactly as it was supposed to work,” Hobbs said after word came the scheduled launch wouldn’t happen. “The only thing that didn’t was the one thing completely out of your control, and that’s a good thing.”
NASA will try again Saturday. Hobbs plans to tune back in then, he said.
“Hopefully it’ll go just as well and this time the weather will be agreeable,” he said.
Hobbs could have seen the launch in person at the invitation of NASA manager Bob Schwank. The space program official reached out to Brazosport ISD after coronavirus concerns prompted the cancellation of Brazoswood High School’s SystemsGo summer rocket launch.
“We’re just grateful for Mr. Schwank for thinking about us and providing this opportunity for Mr. Hobbs,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
The scheduled test flight of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon crew capsule atop is “the final major test for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station,” the company said. It marks the transition of the U.S. space program into a commercial venture.
The goal of the mission is to get American astronauts to the International Space Station by way of an American-built rocket, Hobbs said.
“This is the first time in nine years that America’s been able to put people into space flying from American soil,” he said.
Because of COVID-19, NASA wanted to carry out the launch remotely, so Hobbs tuned in from his home, he said. He was also given access to a list of virtual tours and chose the assembly building at the SpaceX plant in California, he said. He also participated in a tour that discussed the significance of the launch site, Pad 39A at Cape Canaveral, which is where the Apollo lunar missions flew from, Hobbs said.
“That’s kind of historically very interesting to me,” he said.
The SpaceX mission already holds significance for Brazoswood’s rocketry students, several of whom have called Hobbs about the event, he said.
“It’s kind of a look into the big leagues of what it is that they do in class, or have done in class,” he said. “They see how their studies of science and math and English and reading all lead to this sort of big event — being able to put people into space.”
Hobbs was the first teacher of Brazoswood’s rocketry program and the greatest factor in its success, Massey said.
“Any program you bring in is only as good as the teacher, and so our program has really, really excelled because of Mr. Hobbs,” Massey said.
The launch is significant to Hobbs, as well, he said.
“It’s one of those things that just makes me proud to be an American,” Hobbs said. “Knowing we’re trying to put people in space with American ingenuity, American engineering and American know-how.”
