SURFSIDE BEACH — Sean Robertson and Jonathan Gerber will join City Council after the two received the most votes in a four-person race for the at-large seat.
Robertson earned 91 votes, or 37.76 percent, while Gerber received 71, or 29.46 percent, according to the results from Saturday’s election according to the Brazoria County Elections Office. Incumbent Jennie Green-Prats finished third with 56 votes, or 23.24 percent, while Paul Hermonat’s 23 votes rounded out the field.
