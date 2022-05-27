LAKE JACKSON — The Lake Jackson Historical Museum won’t compare you to a summer’s day, but they do invite you to while away one in their more lovely and temperate facility.
The museum recently opened a tribute most fair to William Shakespeare and is hoping to create an interactive experience for visitors, in conjunction with multiple groups. Corresponding events have been taking place, with more planned for the delight of local Bardolitors.
“When you first walk into the exhibit, we have a temporary pop-up exhibit here from Humanities Texas,” Lake Jackson Historical Society Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. She compares it to a scrapbook of Shakespeare’s life in Elizabethan England, where his work was performed at the famed Globe Theater.
Topics include how his plays were performed, his impact on the English language and the conspiracy theory that Shakespeare’s work was actually written by someone else.
Shakespeare’s plays have been constantly performed since the late 16th Century, including in Lake Jackson, and the museum is highlighting this connection.
Among those involved are the people behind the biennial Elizabethan Madrigal Feast at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. The event, a Yuletide meal with period entertainment, is scheduled to come back in 2022 after being temporarily mothballed in 2020, and costumes used for the anticipated celebration are part of the museum’s display.
“It’s really a nice display on the history of Shakespeare with Lake Jackson,” Scovil said. “We also talk about Shakespeare in the Glen, which is another Shakespeare event that happens in the area.”
Shakespeare in the Glen is an annual presentation of one of the Bard’s works in the outdoor theater at Brazosport College.
The interactive portions of the exhibit, which will be open through July 9, include a chance to get a picture taken with the Bard, which can be done with a masquerade mask visitors can make at the museum.
Among the events taking place in conjunction with the exhibit is a Shakespeare and Voice Workshop with John Feltch, which will be at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. in Clute. The cost is $20 for adults and $15 for students 16 years old through college. For tickets, call Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
That program is especially recommended for people who wish to prepare for auditions with the Madrigal or Shakespeare in the Glen, Scovil said.
“An Evening with John Feltch” follows at 7 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 249 Circle Way in Lake Jackson. Feltch, whose stage appearances include Broadway, off-Broadway and Houston’s Alley Theatre for over 11 years as a resident artist, will explore the continuing history and importance of Shakespearean performances for today’s audiences.
It is free, but space is limited and people should reserve their spot at www.ljhistory.org or by calling 979-297-1570.
“He has done a lot with Shakespeare, a lot of acting with Shakespeare, teaching and coaching,” Scovil said.
There will also be a Youth Shakespeare Workshop for ages 9 to 13 on June 9.
Meanwhile, the BASF Planetarium has been running “Shakespeare in the Skies,” which takes a look at the way he used the heavens in his works in ways that still resonate.
It’s been presented throughout the month of May, and interested viewers will have two more opportunities to catch it, at 7 p.m. today and Tuesday. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free to planetarium members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.