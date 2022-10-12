SURFSIDE BEACH — A simple rescue board gifted to the police department a few weeks ago was the difference between four teenagers being rescued and tragedy, authorities said.
After getting a report of a distressed swimmer at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sgt. Robert Bosco raced to Yucca Avenue, where he met a group telling him four of their teenage friends were stranded in the water.
By the time the other child pointed them out, the four were out so far he had difficulty seeing them, Bosco said.
“I contacted all of our units and advised to get Coast Guard to come on standby, and I deployed the new rescue board into the water to go after them,” Bosco said. “When I got into the water, it was very rough and the seas were high and the waves were intense getting out there.”
Swimming more than 450 yards, Bosco reached the four teenagers — three boys and a girl, all ages 14 and 15. Injuries are unknown, but he said a family member took the girl to the hospital.
“I was able to get to all four people that had been pulled out and had then gotten ahold of the board, and we had to forcefully swim back against the current on the board,” Bosco said.
Receiving the rescue board — essentially a surfboard with handles — at Surfside’s National Night Out on Oct. 2, the police department keeps it on their side-by-side despite it not fitting well. Because of that, it helped save lives, Officer Bradley DeLaughter said.
“If we had not had that rescue board, this would have been a completely different circumstance,” DeLaughter said.
That morning, DeLaughter had observed water conditions rougher than usual while patrolling the beach, and since it was his job to post the surf conditions, he had raised the red flags, he said.
“When we were patrolling, the water kept rising higher and higher, and by late morning most tents were underwater,” DeLaughter said. “We were on high alert watching for danger since the red flags were up.”
When the call came, DeLaughter went to the scene to find Bosco taking off his gear to get into the water while DeLaughter found a high point of view for his binoculars.
“When I found one to commandeer, it was 100 yards away, over a fence and upstairs,” he said. “The homeowner welcomed me and I placed my binoculars on the area of the last sighting and quickly discovered that there were four distressed swimmers. All were clinging to one another in pairs of two and very far out to sea.”
DeLaughter and the homeowner anxiously watched the rescue happen before they saw Bosco with the four teenagers coming to shore, he said. Because they are juveniles, they couldn’t release their names.
“Miraculously, Bosco made his way out there before any of them went under, which was amazing because conditions were rough,” DeLaughter said. “It was a surreal situation. The odds were against him. I had worked security on a cruise line, so I knew the gravity of the situation. I was overwhelmed with emotion when I saw five heads come in.”
DeLaughter and Bosco had more rescue work to do, spending an hour trying to get their ambulance out of the sand, he said.
“There were no rewards, no handshakes, but four teenagers will get to carry on with their lives,” DeLaughter said.
