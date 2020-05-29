CLUTE
When Brett Williams started SystemsGo, he had a vision to produce people who understood that failure is a necessary part of true innovation, and could take it as a building block for something bigger.
When SystemsGo’s scholarship panel reviews applications for the $3,000 Brett Williams Scholarship, they look for somebody who embodies Williams’ vision, Program Director Rebekah Hyatt said.
This year, that student is Brazosport High School’s Eddie Flores Jr.
Flores has always been interested in rockets, but wasn’t sure how to get involved with them until rocketry instructor Chris McLeod — who was teaching at Brazosport at the time — recruited him from his physics class during his junior year, Flores said.
For his senior year, Flores was able to take the Goddard class at Brazoswood High School, he said.
“They’ve showed me incredible problems, like junior, senior level engineering problems,” Flores said. “That was an incredible experience, very informational.”
He especially liked learning how a rocket team works together, he said.
“All I knew was, like, you could focus on certain components,” he said. “But at the end everybody has to be working together — all the components have to fit together or else it just doesn’t work out.”
When Flores joined the program his junior year, he was the lead engineer for the 1-pound 1-mile group, which designs a rocket intended to carry a 1-pound payload 1 mile into the air, McLeod said.
“He led by example,” McLeod said. “He was always early, he stayed late. He had a great attitude all the way through the year, and he was the encourager of his teammates.”
Flores put in the work on the research side, on the mathematics side, and on the relational side, while keeping a good attitude through everything, McLeod said.
Before COVID-19, Flores was going to do a lot of the carbon fiber composite work as part of the Goddard class, instructor Dale Hobbs said.
“He always struck me as being someone who was a professional,” Hobbs said. “He had to come all the way from Brazosport to come over here and take this class. We had all kinds of meetings on weekends and after school and early and such — any one that he could make, he would show up.”
There were times Flores was more dedicated than Brazoswood’s students, and Hobbs admires Flores’ commitment, he said.
“I’m really proud of him,” McLeod said.
McLeod is the one who “really urged” Flores to pursue the scholarship, Flores said.
SystemsGo had four applicants this year. Taking the time to fill out the application, get the teacher recommendation and turn everything in by the hard deadline really speaks to what that scholarship — and the recipient — embody, Hyatt said.
“If they don’t have the wherewithal or whatever to fill it out and do it, submit it on time, they don’t need it anyway,” she said. “They don’t deserve it.”
Flores had a great SAT score and a good rank in his class, but his essay is what set him apart, Hyatt said.
“You read his essay … and you get a feeling of determination,” she said. “We ask them to be honest and transparent and you see that determination, you see that they’ve been through some things and they haven’t let that stop them.”
Receiving the scholarship came as a surprise to Flores, but he said it will make a lot of difference at the University of Texas at Austin next year, where he hopes to continue his rocketry studies. Ultimately, he wants to be an aerospace engineer, such as for SpaceX or NASA, he said.
“He’s a really good, solid guy,” Hobbs said. “He’ll make an excellent engineer.”
