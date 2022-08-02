Trisha Villarreal with the Junior Service League of Brazosport hands grocery items to Mary Olivo as they fill a school bus with hygiene supplies Aug. 7, 2021, outside the Kroger in Angleton. This year’s drive will be Saturday at the Krogers in Clute and Angleton to benefit Angleton and Brazosport ISD.
CLUTE — The Junior Service League invites residents to stuff a school bus with items for stuffy noses and other hygiene needs this weekend.
The nonprofit’s annual effort will benefit students in Brazosport ISD and Angleton ISD.
“The Junior Service League organization makes this possible, and what they do is they place a bus at the Kroger in Clute and they encourage people to donate items like facial tissues, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, adhesive bandages, baby wipes, resealable bags, feminine hygiene products and disposable rubber gloves,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Angleton ISD does the same at the Kroger in its city.
“This is a project that the Junior Service League does and that they have done for the community project to support the local schools and they work hard for a lot of donations,” Angleton ISD Director of Public Relations Hanna Chalmers said.
While other back-to-school drives focus on collecting items students need for learning, Stuff the Bus is to support a healthy learning environment for the kids, teachers and staff. Colds and other health issues have a ripe environment in schools, and the Junior Service League’s collection will help stem their spread.
“We greatly appreciate the Junior Service League for their support of school districts and our staff,” Massey said. “We also appreciate the community for their support and our teachers.”
All of the supplies they will need will be used by the teachers, staff, and even school nurses to maintain a more healthy learning environment for the students.
Junior Service League of Brazosport is an organization founded in 1970 that has committed to improving the communities through programs and volunteerism.
“We team up with Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD; it helps out the school nurses so that is why we are asking for these supplies and extras for our nurses,” Junior Service League Event Chairwoman Patricia Fernandez said.
Items needed for the drive are standard-size tissues, Clorox wipes, classroom-sized hand sanitizer, Band-Aids and disposable gloves. They can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kroger stores at 800 Dixie Drive in Clute and 1804 N. Velasco St. in Angleton.
