CLUTE — Pastor Ronald Evans, the Clute Police Department’s chaplain, referenced Second Chronicles, calling for appeals to authority as he addressed the dozens gathered to honor those who serve and protect.
“If my people, if God’s people, would humble themselves and pray, turn from their wicked ways, then God would indeed hear from heaven and heal our land,” Evans read.
Evens spoke at a commemoration of National Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day on a sunny Thursday morning at the department on East Main Street.
Law enforcement, city officials and Clute residents gathered in a circle outside the station for a comparatively more understated event than the previous day’s larger, more traditional ceremony at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet read from a proclamation City Council passed last week designating this as Police Week in the city. It calls for residents to join “in commemorating law enforcement officers, past and present, who, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities, have rendered a dedicated service to their communities and, in so doing, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens.”
Evans highlighted the dedication of current officers.
“We also want to give honor to those who are actively serving now, because their public service goes way beyond just the day-to-day operations that we see. If you don’t believe this, that’s fine. I do,” Evans said. “It’s not the people, it’s not the faces that cause so much struggle in the world today. It’s what these people represent, and that’s authority. The world today has a problem with authority.”
He spoke to an overall spiritual problem that requires officers to step in and perform their duties. “What they represent truly is a spiritual problem that is a lack of authority to this world.”
Clute Police Chief James Fitch acted as the emcee for the event, and finished it with thanks to his community and with words for his new recruits.
“In line, before you, are cadets from the Brazosport Police Academy. They are looking at graduating in two weeks and stepping out and doing the job that we have all sworn to do. These are folks that you all need to be proud of as well — that we still have people that want to go out and do this job,” Fitch said, gesturing to the row, lined parallel to the roadway.
He challenged the recruits to keep the officers who came before them, who had given their lives in service, in the back of their minds.
“I want to start by thanking you for being here. The support that we see absolutely makes our job better,” Fitch said, before addressing the mayor and City Council members in attendance, as well as his brothers-in-arms.
“It’s an amazing thing to see that we have officers that represent other agencies work right here in Clute with us,” Fitch said. “We have an officer representing BISD Police. We have two officers representing Brazosport College Police. It just goes to show that we are in this together.”
Councilman Jeff Crisp , who owns J&M Wrecker, added his support.
“We appreciate what you do,” he said. “I know you don’t see it much. Y’all are dealing with the public, and we see what y’all are out there dealing with in the wrecker business.”
In the end, many of the attendees walked along the line of the present police employees and cadets, shaking their hands and offering personal thanks.
