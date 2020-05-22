Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. Call 713-906-2458.
Veteran Flag Placement: 9 a.m. at Angleton Cemetery, 328 Cemetery Road, Angleton. American Legion Post 241 will place a flag on the grave of each veteran for Memorial Day. Help welcomed and open to the public. Social distancing practiced. Call Glen Moody at 979-864-6516.
Monday
Memorial Day cemetery services: 8 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, 8:30 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, 9 a.m. at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, 9:30 a.m. at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, 10:15 a.m. at Sweeny Cemetery in Sweeny, 10:30 a.m. at McGrew Cemetery in Sweeny, 11:30 a.m. at Brown Cemetery in Danciger, noon at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Danciger. Presented by West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and its Ladies Auxiliary. Public invited to honor deceased veterans. Call 979-236-3248.
Memorial Day Program: 9 a.m. at Ring of Honor Memorial at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton. American Legion Post 241 honoring veterans no longer with us. Public welcome. Social distancing practiced. Call Glen Moody at 979-864-6516.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Enjoy fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com if you want to join. Call 979-308-6125.
