The Houston-Galveston Area Council, or H-GAC, is looking for public input on the preliminary method of distribution for $488 million in federal funds in the 13-county Houston-Galveston region.
The money is to be used in assisting counties, cities and other local governments for projects that will mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, such as flooding and hurricanes, as well as improve communities’ resilience in the face of weather-related disasters.
To get that input, H-GAC will be holding two public meetings to explain the method of distribution, let people know what they’re looking for in the submission process and answer questions. Residents of the area are encouraged to attend, as well as stakeholders.
Kristina Michel, the senior writer and editor for the H-GAC, said stakeholders include “city officials, business owners and people who are not necessarily residents, but have some sort of tie to that area or field.”
The first meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday over Zoom and will be an informational meeting.
The second meeting will be held the following week on July 21 at the same time, but will be a hybrid meeting — the Zoom option will still be available, but interested parties can also attend in person at 3555 Timmons Lane in Houston. This meeting will be a public hearing, which will allow for public comment on the matter.
Public comments will be accepted at the group’s website through 5 p.m. July 28. They will also accept comment by email, phone, mail to their P.O. Box, or through hand-delivery at their office.
Registration information for those wishing to attend can be found at the h-gac.com website. Michel says that the meetings will be published for public view online after they are held.
H-GAC intends for the meetings to act as a guide for those who want to submit proposals for the funds as they have not been assigned.
“That’s actually what we’re trying to figure out,” Michel said. “Once we have the method of distribution finalized, then we would use that as the basis on how we go about distributing that money to the region.
“Ultimately, they would submit their projects for application and we would use that method of distribution in our criteria for one — whether that project qualifies and two— how big a piece of that pie they get for that project,” Michel said.
Following public comment, H-GAC expects to vote on a finalized method of distribution in their August meeting. After approval from their board, H-GAC will submit it to the Texas General Land Office for approval. After the GLO puts their stamp on it, likely later this fall, local officials will be able to start submitting their proposals for projects.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.