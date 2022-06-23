Brazoria City Council will vote on whether to abandon a portion of Walnut Street so the property owners can sell it during a special meeting today.
Council tabled the request to close and abandon the section of road during a recent meeting to check for utilities on the property that could require continued easement.
After that item, council will have a budget workshop to discuss the upcoming financial year.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
CLUTE
Joint public hearings on businesses planned
Clute City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission of Clute will have joint public hearings on a specific-use permit for a proposed car wash at Dixie Drive and Oyster Creek Drive in front of Kroger, as well as a welding shop on Plantation Drive.
Also up for discussion will be the rezoning of the College Park Estates Commercial Reserve.
Other business includes consideration and possible action to adopt an ordinance for a low-income housing tax credit application.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. today at Clute City Hall, 108 Main St.
FREEPORT
Council to discuss city’s strategic plan
Freeport City Council will have a special meeting for a workshop on the city’s strategic planning. Residents can electronically submit comments and questions prior to the meeting.
