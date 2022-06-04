ANGLETON — A Clute man charged with robbing a Richwood game room remains in custody as a suspect in Harris County slaying.
Charles Cooper, 32, was arrested April 14 in connection with the armed robbery of a game room in the 500 block of North Brazosport Boulevard in Richwood and threatening the 36-year-old attendant, according to an affidavit. A Brazoria County grand jury indicted him on the robbery charge last month.
He also is suspected in the February shooting death of a 20-year-old Houston man, according to Houston media reports. Harris County investigators asked he be kept in the Brazoria County jail while that case works through the process.
In the Richwood case, Cooper told officers his brother, Anthony Bush, came into his room and woke him to go to the game room, according to the affidavit. When the brothers went to the car, another man with long dreads and a bag whose name he didn’t know was inside, the affidavit states.
When the three men got to the game room, Cooper and Bush went inside but found the machine they normally play was turned off, Cooper told investigators, and he went into the restroom.
“When he came out, he saw his brother Anthony starting to leave, so he followed him to the door and that is when he saw the other suspect coming in with the shotgun,” the affidavit states.
Copper told his brother not to let the man rob the attendant since he knows her, but the man already was coming in, according to the affidavit. Cooper held the door for the man when he came back out and followed him to the car, he told investigators.
The man gave him $900, Cooper said.
The attendant said she knew Bush, and after he signed in, he began looking around before going to the bathroom, the affidavit states. When Bush walked out, the Black man with dreadlocks came in with a shotgun and pointed it at her, she told investigators.
She gave the man everything inside her fanny pack, hoping he would be satisfied and leave, but he told her to go into the back room and open the safe, according to the affidavit. She did as he told her, she said, and he left with about $3,500 in all, according to the affidavit.
While reviewing security footage at the game room, they were alerted to one of the suspects being at a Clute discount store. The report said Cooper was in the driver’s seat of his tan Chevrolet Suburban wearing the same clothing as in the security video, according to the affidavit.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Cooper, after which he told officers Bush dropped the man with dreadlocks to a Lake Jackson apartment complex in Lake Jackson. Cooper also told officers he used money given to him from the robbery to purchase gas, cigarettes and groceries, according to the affidavit.
Cooper and Bush each had their bond set at $100,000 for the aggravated robbery charge and both remained in the county jail Friday evening, online records show.
Cooper and 17-year-old Isaiah Chavez of Angleton are charged with murder in Harris County in the death of 20-year-old Justin Davidson, according to a Houston Police Department news release. Davidson was shot about 5 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street near Bellfort Avenue in Houston, the release states.
Davidson and one of the men were inside the victim’s truck when the man shot Davidson once in the head, took something from him and got out of the truck, Houston police said. The man then got into the passenger side of a waiting gold Chevrolet Suburban and fled the scene.
Chavez was arrested April 14 by the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force, according to the HPD release. He is charged with escape in Brazoria County, for which his bond was set at $50,000. He also remained in the Brazoria County jail on the Harris County murder charge.
