After 17 days of voting, Republican candidates for three county-level offices will finally get their answer tonight on which will make it to the November general election ballot.
It is Election Day for the party primary runoff elections, and the three highest-profile races in Brazoria County are for district clerk, 149th District judge and County Court at Law 2 judge, all of which needed runoffs after the March 1 election to decide the Republican nominees.
Democrats had no contested races in the primary, but have statewide offices to be decided today — lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner. Republicans also have statewide runoffs on the ballot today, with attorney general, land commissioner and railroad commissioner nominees to be determined.
As is the norm in Brazoria County, Republican turnout dwarfs that of the Democrats. At the end of the five-day early voting period Friday, Republicans had 7,629 in-person voters and 1,255 mail ballots. Democrats had 1,351 in-person with 723 mail-in ballots, Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said.
The county will have 18 locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Cunningham said.
“That’s fewer than normal, but turnout might be lower and the parties choose the locations,” Cunningham said. “I think there’ll be fewer people, but they do like to vote on Election Day, and that’s why there are fairly good numbers compared to one day of early voting.”
Brazoria County Republican Party Chairman Shayne Green predicted the county races would be decided by a handful of votes given the light turnout and the party’s strong candidates.
The 149th District judge race has drawn particular interest, with two assistant district attorneys — Jessica Pulcher and Michelle Townsend — squaring off and their supporters having some heated exchanges on social media. Without a Democrat running for the seat, the winner of today’s runoff will be unopposed in November and sworn in Jan. 1 to replace the retiring Terri Holder.
District clerk hopefuls Dana Read and Cassandra Tigner have had a decidedly lower-profile campaign after a tightly decided primary. Read, a government outside who works at Dow Chemical, received 37.4 percent of the vote to 31.8 percent for Tigner, a supervisor in the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office. Cayla Meyers collected 30.8 percent. The winner will replace Donna Starkey, who was appointed to the job when Rhonda Barchak resigned amid an investigation into her jury selection practices.
County Court at Law 2 candidates Natalie Broaddus, with about 34 percent of the primary vote, and Thomas Pfeiffer, with 24.2 percent, were the top two finishers in a five-person race. The winner will face Democrat Terrance Norman in November to determine who replaces the retiring Marc Holder.
Pam Campbell, who cast her runoff ballot Friday at the East Annex in Angleton, believes everyone should exercise their right to vote.
“It’s important to vote because it’s our voice and who we want in our positions,” Campbell said. “If we don’t vote in the correct people, we’re going to have what we have today — chaos. So we should vote and voice our opinion on who we want, so our country, from the mayor on up, is secure.”
Campbell and her husband always try to vote early to avoid possible Election Day chaos, although she’s not sure how busy it will be, she said.
“I don’t think it’s going to be crazy because people aren’t voting nowadays, and I don’t know why,” she said. “Maybe they think it’s fruitless to vote. I don’t know what the reason is, but we need to get it out there that it’s very important.”
Angleton resident Addie Woodard-Ford is another regular early voter, she said.
“The only time I vote on Election Day is when I try to get the family together,” Woodard-Ford said. “I voted because that’s my right, and I also voted because it gives me a voice. We all need a voice, and when you sit on your petunia and you don’t do anything and you don’t vote, you don’t have anything to say, but when you vote you have a voice and you can talk.”
People think because this election isn’t something big it’s not important, she said, but if they realized that things start here and work their way up, it makes a difference.
