SWEENY
It has been a decade since Sweeny High School’s drama department has put on a show, and they’ve decided to come back with a big one.
“Oliver,” a production that ran on Broadway before being adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 1968, is based upon the 19th Century Charles Dickens novel about an orphan boy who falls in with a group of pickpockets.
“The most recent records we have are spring 2013. ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ was the most recent one,” said Jason Miller, the school’s second year theater teacher. “Most places in the country, it’s an annual tradition for their school to put on a show, and we’re very excited to bring that back.”
Drusilla Vinson, who has been the choral director for the past seven years, said the show was one of a few that fit the parameters they were looking to include.
“We talked about a lot of musicals, went through a lot of musicals, thought about them, but when we decided we wanted to make it a community musical — and pull in as many kiddos as possible, then you have to choose one that’s got a lot of kids in it,” she said. “So, ‘Annie’ lends itself to that, ‘Oliver’ lends itself to that, The ‘Music Man’ … So we picked ‘Oliver’ because we both love it.”
As for why now, Miller said part of it is his being more comfortable in his second year at the school along with him being a “huge musical nerd.”
Another big reason for the selection was it has a large, varied cast of 40 people, and Sweeny decided to open up the production not just to the school, but to the whole community.
“We wanted to do ‘Oliver’ specifically because it’s a large ensemble show with many different ages, and one thing that we wanted to do with this production while opening it up to the entire district and community is to really dig our roots deep into the young kids, to get them excited,” Miller said.
Participation at a young age in a production of “The Music Man” was part of why he went into his profession, he said.
It’s something that’s needed after the last two years put a damper on theater as a whole, he said.
“After the last couple of years with the pandemic, that’s really affected the performing arts, especially, very hard. It’s really affected enrollments, as well,” Miller said.
While they were worried about being able to fill all the roles, Miller and Vinson said they were able to find either a role or technical task for every one of the 53 people who came out to auditions.
“We made sure we used everybody,” Vinson said, joking people who can’t sing don’t usually audition for musicals.
Annie Wiggleton, 10, was a newborn when the school put on its last musical. She is playing the lead role of Oliver Twist, fulfilling her dreams of being on stage, she said.
“I do love to sing. It’s always been a dream for me to be either on stage singing, dancing, something,” she said. “I really want to nail it. I don’t want to have a mistake in the show.”
The show will have three performances Jan. 27-29.
“Unusual for a high school musical, but the way our schedule worked, that kind of when we had to jam it in there,” Miller said.
In the future, Miller and Vinson plan to try to put on a similar show every two years, they said. The reason for that is two-fold, according to Vinson.
“They are hellaciously expensive, and every other year I have quite a few choir competitions that I can’t do if we’re doing the musical,” Vinson said. “You can only do so many things in a 24-hour period.”
