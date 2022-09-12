LAKE JACKSON — Residents can step back into history to 1943 with the reopening of the historic Alden B. Dow Office in Downtown Lake Jackson.
After a two year process of planning and renovations, the Lake Jackson Historical Association welcomed the community to the historic building to learn about the history of Lake Jackson, focusing on the impact that Dow had on the structure and architecture of the city.
“What sadly happens is that a lot of historical buildings that were there and were meant to become historical buildings have disappeared. So having this office and the history behind it is something that we had to save, we had to make sure that it will be here so that we can educate people on the history of the city,” Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
Through the process of fundraising within the community, the historical association was able to bring the building back to its former glory, strengthening the structure of the building, reinstating his office, even going as far as recreating Dow’s chair that he built himself and hiring a painting conservatory to ensure they painted the interior almost exactly the way Dow had it from the beginning.
“It was shuttered a couple of years before I even came because of foundation issues and roof issues and at the end of 2020, the board decided that we had to make a decision — are we gonna fish or cut bait? So we decided that we would commit to raising $100,000 to renovate so the building could be reopened,” LJHA board member Susan Buell said. “We surpassed that and raised $138,000, so the community, individuals, industries like Dow, BASF, Freeport LNG, and then local merchants really helped out. It was amazing.”
The main room of the building, the education center, features a collection of past and present photographs focusing on historic buildings in Lake Jackson. True to its name, the gallery teaches visitors how the town has evolved architecturally. Keeping to its nature, the room is also dedicated to a historic educator in the town.
“Barbara Ross was a school teacher for 34 years in BISD and she has taught solely at A.P Buetel. She grew up here and spent a whole life here in Lake Jackson, except when she went away to college, but she died very suddenly and unexpectedly. Her husband just came to the association and he wanted to pay tribute to her so made a significant contribution to the board,” Buell said. “The board envisioned for the education center to be where lectures can be held. Nonprofits can have meetings here, workshops, maybe even BISD may need to have a professional development here. So the board felt naming the education center for an educator was very appropriate, especially a local image. She really represents us — all teachers.”
The next room focuses on Dow. It exhibits many pieces of who Dow was as a designer and architect, down to how the room was structured, featuring natural light and bright colors to open up the room.
“The history of Lake Jackson is pretty unique,” LJHA board member Rob Heckendorn said. “I grew up here. Lake Jackson's design is unique and how it started is very special. This man was the designer and builder and he has a significant impact on how everything looks today and how it's developed and progressed.”
Another permanent piece of the museum is their auditory exhibit which allows visitors to listen to pieces of history from different perspectives.
“We have 10 residents past and present telling their stories of Lake Jackson. One is Mr. Huebel, who owned and ran the lake theater for many, many years. Congressman Ron Paul is also telling his story why he came to Lake Jackson. It's fascinating. They're real interesting,” Buell said.
A temporary exhibit within the museum features a more in depth investigation on how far Dow’s architectural designs truly spanned the area. An index is available for residents to look up their own homes to find out if it was designed by Dow or at least influenced by his designs.
“You'd be surprised how much of this architecture is varied across the city,” Roznovsky said. “Some people think it's just Oyster Creek Drive. It's not. There’s homes all through the area that were built in that time period that follow that architecture.”
The museum features a unique section of history that many residents may not be familiar with. The museum hopes more residents will take interest in the early era of Lake Jackson and the legacy of Dow.
“It's really nice that they’re keeping up with the history and preserving the footprint. I think perhaps that it creates positive morale, helping to take pride in our city,” resident Smokey Roye said.
The Alden B. Dow Office Museum is open every second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
