ANGLETON — The Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office has sent a request for an opinion from the Texas Attorney General regarding a widely practiced policy for controlling feral cat populations in light of what they see as unclear language.
Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return is a policy of, as the name implies, trapping feral cats, neutering them so they can not procreate in the wild, vaccinating them against rabies and returning them to their place of capture. It is a common practice of no-kill shelters nationwide.
The Brazoria County District Attorney’s office has filed a request for an official opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office as to whether this program falls under the state’s animal cruelty laws, since state law lists animal abandonment as a criminal act. The office is asking whether the act of releasing the cats could constitute abandonment.
“The timing is because we had a couple of cities ask us to look into it,” District Attorney Tom Selleck said. “They had some groups that were interested in what they called TNR-Trap-Neuter-Release.”
That statute itself says it’s a crime for non-livestock animals to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly be abandoned unreasonably. There is a need for clarification on what that means, Selleck said.
“If, for instance, you found a feral cat in the road, if you picked it up, had it neutered and then wanted to release the cat, where would you release it that’s a reasonable place? You can’t go onto your neighbor’s property and release the cat there,” he said. “So we wanted the AG opinion so we could get some legislative history and intent on what they meant by that so we could properly advise the cities.”
The SPCA disagrees with the interpretation of the law that would describe TNR as cruelty, Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty said. The action of treating and rereleasing the animals where they were found does not constitute abandonment, she said, as they argue the animals are unowned and in better physical condition than they were found.
“People are trapping animals and then they’re neutering them and returning them to their home — to their colony. It’s not that we’re taking, say, animals from the shelter or stray animals and randomly putting them outside,” Hardesty said. “We’re not abandoning them; they were already out there.”
Some groups, such as bird enthusiasts, see feral cats as an invasive species. However, Hardesty says that, given cats can not be fully removed from the ecosystem, the numbers are still on the side of such programs.
“It doesn’t really move the needle for me, believing that TNR is good for the community in that they were already there. The invasive species is already there,” Hardesty said. “Trap-Neuter-Kill has been done for centuries and it was not successful, because cats will reproduce to create the numbers again. That’s why if we stop them from reproducing, we’re lowering the numbers.”
The argument Hardesty makes is that it is mathematically possible for one female cat to ultimately be responsible for up to 9,000 offspring over the course of a lifetime between herself and her kittens. The fact cats can begin reproducing at 4 months of age and have gestational periods of only 63 to 65 days after that can allow the population to increase very quickly, she said.
There are no ordinances in the area, either for-or-against, regarding the TNR practice, Hardesty said. There are likely groups other than the SPCA that practice the policy, but it is not officially sanctioned by municipalities.
Turning to the attorney general for guidance is an act to make sure well-intentioned people aren’t subject to arrest or other legal ramifications, Selleck said.
“We absolutely make no comment on the practice, one way or the other,” he said. “I just wanted to be able to advise them, this is what the attorney general says is reasonable and this is what is unreasonable.”
As the Brazoria County SPCA operates the no-kill shelter in Lake Jackson, Hardesty said if the practice is outlawed, it could have unintended consequences.
“What would happen is we would be overrun by cats that would be brought in by animal control officers or the public at large, because cats will be allowed to reproduce and reproduce and reproduce?” she said.
The Texas Attorney General’s office will be taking public comments on the issue through today. Interested parties can email opinion.committee@oag.texas.gov with their views on the matter.
Selleck said currently it can take four to six months to receive guidance from the office as it thoroughly researches a request.
