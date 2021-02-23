Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Free pet food: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse parking lot, 200 E. Locust St., Angleton. Houston Humane Society in partnership with County Judge Matt Sebesta providing free pet food to people in need. First-come, first-served. Stay in vehicle and volunteer will load food. No appointment necessary. Visit houstonhumane.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at First National Bank, 122 West Way, Lake Jackson. Contact Maria at 979-297-4012 or carlosangelicaphil@hotmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Tuesday DIY: 5 to 6 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
“Road to the Promised Land” exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Freeport Historical Museum and Visitor Center, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Follow the path of the civil rights movement. Admission $5 adults, $3 seniors, children and veterans. Call 979-233-0066.
Wednesday
AARP Tax-Aide: Noon to 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Delores Fenwick Nature Center: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Meet new critters. Story time and wild hour. Call 713-436-0995.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 5 p.m. at TDCJ Clements Unit, 11034 Highway 36, Brazoria. Contact Kaylee at 979-798-2188 or kaylee.massingill@tdcj.texas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Contact Arthur at 281-756-1575 or arthurv@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org
Thursday
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free and open to the public. Fresh foods from Houston Food Bank Truck drive-thru style. Hosted by Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-239-1225.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Must make appointment. Free. Call 979-320-9932.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org.
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen and Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Virtual Tea Talk & Book Club: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “Bearskin” by James McLaughlan. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
